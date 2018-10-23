Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 12:28 IST

Instagram surpasses Snapchat as most used social media app among US teens: Report

Some 85 percent of surveyed teens said that they used Instagram at least once a month.

The copycat is now the king of the jungle, officially, although by a very small margin.

According to a recent survey report Taking Stock with Teens, conducted with 8,600 teens in the US by investment bank Piper Jaffray, while overall Snapchat and Instagram were the two most used social media apps among the surveyed teens, Instagram turned out to be the most popular.

Apparently, 85 percent teens said that they used Instagram at least once a month, compared with 84 percent who said they used Snapchat the same amount.

Representational Image.

At the same time, Snapchat continues to be the most favoured app among teenagers in the US. Per the survey, when asked what their favourite social-media platform was, 46 percent teens chose Snapchat in the most recent survey, while 32 percent said Instagram.

Graph credit: Taking Stock with Teens

The core Facebook app, however, continues to exhibit declining engagement among the teen demographic. Of the total surveyed teenagers, only 28 percent of 15-year-olds used Facebook, which is down from over 40 percent recorded in October 2016 in Jaffray’s survey. Only 36 percent of all the teens said that they used Facebook at least one month, and only five percent of them named Facebook as their favourite platform.

Twitter, surprisingly was more popular than Facebook at least. Reportedly, 47 percent surveyed teenagers said that they used Twitter at least once a month, and some six percent chose it as their favourite social media app.

The survey also chalks out the video consumption patterns of these teens, which shows an interesting shift in preferences, that you can read here.

