Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 08:27 IST

Instagram launches video chat, new explore tab and more for iOS and Android

Instagram video chat allows up to 4 people to simultaneously chat at once using Direct.

Instagram is taking the fight directly to its rival Snapchat as it introduces a new video calling feature for both iOS and Android starting today. With two enormously popular video calling options already under its belt such as WhatsApp and Messenger, Facebook, which owns Instagram, is now looking for total dominance.

Instagram.

Instagram.

The feature was first announced at Facebook's annual F8 Developers conference. Instagram video chat, which happens via Instagram direct, allows up to  4 people to simultaneously chat at once. Users will now see a small video button on all your contacts direct message chat window and clicking on it will start a video call with that person. User's who have been blocked cannot video call you.

There are some other noteworthy features as well. Want to browse your Instagram feed while video calling with your buddies? You can minimize the window so that the video chat appears like picture-in-picture display and continue to scroll through your feed. Don't worry, your buddies can't see what you are browsing. You can also have more friends join an Instagram call already in progress.

Instagram Video Call.

Instagram Video Call.

In terms of competition, Snapchat allows up to 16 people to join in on a video call while FaceTime can double that number to 32.

Some other features that were announced at F8 are also being made available. The Explore page will now be segmented to show various topics along with associated content below it. This could really open Instagram users to more creators, kind of like how YouTube does.

Instagram Explore.

Instagram Explore.

A horizontal tray of channels above Explore will appear showing a curated 'For You' collection along with videos on Art, Beauty, Sports, Fashion and more. Below that would be a list of popular hashtags which will be displayed according to the topic channel you choose. If you’d like to remove a topic channel, press and hold the channel and select ‘Mute Art’ from the menu.

Instagram is also rolling out new camera effects designed by partners, like Ariana Grande, BuzzFeed, Liz Koshy, Baby Ariel and the NBA. If you follow their accounts, you will see the face filter on Stories camera, and you can hit Try It On to.... well... try it on.

Instagram Face Filters.

Instagram Face Filters.

These updates follow the recent report by the Bloomberg Intelligence Unit.which said that if Instagram was a standalone company, it would have been worth more than $100 billion. The Bloomberg report also hints that in the future Instagram could make up for a sizeable chunk of 16 percent of Facebook's revenue which is an upward move from 10.6 percent in 2017.

 

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

Instagram TV

Instagram launches IGTV for long videos, intensifying competition for YouTube

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Did Instagram just stop notifying users about screenshots in Stories?

Jun 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Instagram takes its shopping feature beyond the Feed, will soon let you make purchases through Stories

Jun 13, 2018

Facebook

Facebook hires a team to prevent the worst things that can be done using the platform

Jun 24, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat now allows you to export videos not only in circlular but also square format

Jun 24, 2018

YouTube Goodies

YouTube offers creators memberships and merchandise sales as ad alternatives

Jun 22, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018