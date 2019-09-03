tech2 News Staff

Internationale Funkausstellung or as it's popularly known, IFA, is an annual technology conference which is conducted in Berlin, Germany.

Like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress (MWC), global tech giants unveil a lot of their new upcoming products for the masses and this year is going to be no different. With Nokia, Acer, Huawei, Lenovo and more lined up to showcase their signature products, here's all you need to know about the tech convention.

When is IFA 2019?

IFA 2019 is going to be open for the general public from 6 September to 11 September at the Messegelände Berlin ExpoCenter City in Berlin. However, the main keynotes by companies are going to start early on, from 4 to 5 September.

What can you expect from IFA 2019?

Nokia

The Finnish smartphone maker which is owned by the HMD Global group is going to make a few announcements regarding its portfolio of smartphones. Although details are scarce at this time, we expect the company to announce incremental updates to the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1. The company has also been making a lot of headway into the feature phone market as well so we can expect announcements in that regard as well.

Time: Nokia's press conference will be held on 5 September.

Samsung

The South Korean tech giant usually reserves IFA for launching its upcoming lineup of smart TVs and other household appliances. We expect the company to showcase QLED TVs with 8K and HDR10+ products and also display its recently launched Note 10-series.

Could we also hear more about the anticipated Galaxy Home from the company?

Time: We should find out on 5 September at 11 am CET (3.30 pm IST) when Samsung holds its keynote.

LG

As with Samsung, LG also showcases its lineup of TVs at IFA but this year we expect the company to unveil what could possibly be a foldable smartphone with three screens. The company had earlier released a roll-able TV back CES and we could see some more intriguing products from LG at IFA as well.

Time: The company's press conference will be held on 5 September at 10 am CET (2.30 pm IST).

Sony

Audio products have been the headlining announcements by Sony over the years at IFA and last year the company announced the critically acclaimed WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones. We could see something more around those lines this year as well. Apart from that we also expect the company to come up with new updates to its BRAVIA lineup of TVs along with the fact that the company might make announcements regarding the Xperia 2-lineup. The phone lineup was revealed in leaks back in March. The phone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display, 6 GB RAM and the 21:9 Cinematic aspect ratio seen on the Xperia 1.

Time: Sony is holding its press conference at 1.oo pm CET (5.30 pm IST) on 5 September.

Huawei

The Chinese giant has said that it will be business as usual at IFA, even though there's a big cloud looming over its future thanks to the US blacklist on companies working with Huawei. Like last year, the company will be unveiling its latest flagship chipset which is touted to be called the Kirin 990 and it should be available either in the Mate 30-series or the P40-series expected next year. Apart from that, the company is also expected to announce what could be a 5G-powered smart TV as well.

Time: Huawei's press conference begins on 6 September at 10.30 am CET (3.00 pm IST).

Lenovo

The company has used IFA 2019 as a pedestal to unveil its Yoga-series of laptops and we should expect more of the same this year as well. Rumour has it that 5G-powered laptops with all-day battery life may be in the pipeline for Lenovo this year but nothing can be said for sure at this moment.

Time: The company's keynote will start at 7.30 pm CET (12.00 am IST) on 5 September.

Qualcomm

The chipmaker is expected to make more announcements regarding 5G, in particular, the wave of smartphones that are going to be implementing the X55 modem that the company had unveiled at CES this year. Cristiano Amon, the president of Qualcomm is one of the confirmed speakers at IFA 2019's conference programme.

Time: The Qualcomm keynote is going to start at 2.00 pm CET (6.30 pm IST) on 6 September.

Acer

Not much is known about what the company is going to announce at IFA this year, but the launch invite does show a device in the background which could quite likely be a PC. Acer might unveil updates to its existing lineup of laptops but as of now, we can only guess.

Time: The company is going to host its keynote at 10.30 am (2.00 pm IST) on 4 September.

Asus

Asus had last year unveiled its new ZenBooks and FlipBooks last year and we expect some similar announcements from Taiwanese electronics giant this year as well. Then there is also the company's ROG lineup which should see new additions along with new gaming hardware.

Time: The company is going to host its keynote on 4 September at 1.00 pm (5:30 pm IST).

Fossil

The company has recently announced the Fossil Sport (Review) with WearOS and at IFA 2019 we should see new touchscreen and hybrid smartwatch collections from Fossil. We can expect the new Carlyle HR and Julianna HR to make their debut along with watches from Michael Kors or Diesel. Another smartwatch from the company which just recently received the Bluetooth SIG certification could also be announced at IFA 2019.

