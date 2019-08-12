Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro expected to launch on 19 September; to house Kirin 990 SoC

We don't know yet whether all Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones will come with a 5G modem or there will be a special 5G variant of the Mate 30 series


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 10:25:19 IST

Now that Samsung has launched its second flagship for the year, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, it is the turn of its rivals to launch their flagship phones. While Apple and Google have their phone launches happening in September and October, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is also set to release its 2019 flagship with the Huawei Mate 30 series of devices. The Mate 30 series is expected to be announced on 19 September.

The Mate 30 series, comprising the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro are expected to sport the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, which has yet to be announced.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Last year, Huawei announced the Kirin 980 SoC at IFA 2018 in Berlin. It's most likely that the Kirin 990 SoC would also be announced at IFA 2019. The Mate 30 Pro which is said to be housing the Kirin 990 SoC would see the light of day on 19 September according to Dr Wang Chenglu, the president of Huawei Consumer Business Software.

According to a report in GizChina, the Kirin 990 SoC is expected to be manufactured on the EUV 7 nm process by TSMC. The Mate 30 series would also come incorporated with a 5G modem, the HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. We don't know yet whether all Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones will come with a 5G modem or there will be a special 5G variant of the Mate 30 series, just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is said to be sporting triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors, which will offer up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The setup is being speculated to be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and will come with a 55 W fast-charging adapter.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak.

Just last week, Huawei announced its response to the Android OS in the form of Harmony OS, which Huawei claims is compatible across its product lines. Huawei might release a HarmonyOS edition of the Mate 30 series.

"HarmonyOS is completely different from Android and iOS. It is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that delivers a smooth experience across all scenarios. It has a trustworthy and secure architecture, and it supports seamless collaboration across devices. You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. Huawei also announced a 55-inch 4K HDR Honor Vision TV series running HarmonyOS.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

