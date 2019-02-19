Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon X55, its second-gen 5G modem for smartphones

The Snapdragon X55 has a maximum download speed of 7 gigabits per second

Reuters Feb 19, 2019 21:27:57 IST

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday introduced its second-generation of so-called modem chips to connect phones to 5G networks, speeding up the race around faster wireless data connections expected to begin rolling out later this year.

FILE PHOTO - A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego

Qualcomm, the world’s largest mobile chip supplier, is hoping the device will fuel the spread of 5G phones later this year and next year. While Chinese phone makers such as Xiaomi Corp last year used Qualcomm’s first-generation chip for small batches of 5G phones, the second-generation chip announced Tuesday is aimed at mass production.

The move comes a day before Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is set to announce its new flagship Galaxy series phones. Samsung and Qualcomm in December publicly committed to working together to release a 5G phone this year, and analysts believe Samsung will unveil a 5G version of its flagship models this week.

Qualcomm’s chips are entering a crowded field. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, last month announced that it has built a 5G chip that it will use in its own phones. Samsung, too, has a 5G modem called the Exynos 5100 that will power many Samsung devices sold outside the United States. Taiwan-based MediaTek Inc also has 5G chip, with Intel Corp targeting the second half of this year for a release.

Carriers in Korea and China, meantime, are set to start turning on the networks this spring, with carriers in the United States planning rollouts for later this year.

For Qualcomm’s part, the company is also introducing several chips surrounding the modem. Some elements of 5G phones, such as the design of antennas and chips for handling analog radio waves, are more complicated than previous generations of phones. Qualcomm aims to speed up adoption of 5G by also selling those technologies to phone makers.

“This year, virtually every major Android [phone maker] will be launching a phone with 5G,” said Ignacio Contreras, head of 5G marketing for Qualcomm.

Apple Inc has not said when the iPhone will have 5G capabilities.

In its iPhones released last year, Apple dropped Qualcomm’s chips in favor of those from Intel. Apple disclosed in a court hearing last month that it had held talks with MediaTek and Samsung about supplying modems for 2019 iPhones, but Bloomberg earlier reported that 5G iPhones will not appear until 2020.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Huawei

Samsung pouring resources into telecom equipment business as Huawei faces flak

Feb 15, 2019

Huawei

Huawei's founder pledges not to share any customer information with China

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 series set to launch on 26 March in Paris, lossless optical zoom hinted

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei

UK foreign investments to block Chinese firm Huawei from sensitive UK tech projects

Feb 09, 2019

Huawei

Huawei's next flagship P30-series to launch in Paris by the end of March

Feb 07, 2019

Huawei

UK believes it is not necessary to ban Huawei completely from 5G networks

Feb 18, 2019

science

OCD Week

OCD Week 2019: A mental health condition that's far more than a knack for tidiness

Feb 19, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Healthcare & AI

AI in Healthcare: Why maternal & child healthcare is a priority focus area in India

Feb 19, 2019

Asteroid sample

Asteroid Ryugu to eat a bullet from JAXA's Hayabusa 2 probe on 22 February

Feb 19, 2019