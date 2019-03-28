Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sony Xperia 2 details surface online, might feature 21:9 display, Snapdragon 855

Sony Xperia 2 tipped to feature a 6.2-inch display, 6 GB RAM; likely to debut at IFA 2019 in September.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 15:46:34 IST

Smartphone manufacturers are sweating their palms off to bring something unique on the table. From trimming bezels extensively to putting motorised cameras, the handset makers are trying their best to offer 'truly bezeless' designed smartphones. But Sony seems to remain stagnant to the conventional square-shaped design language.

Sony Xperia 2 details surface online, might feature 21:9 display, Snapdragon 855

Representational image of Sony Xperia XZ3. Image: Sony Mobile

Although the recently launched Xperia 1 was an exception as it came with an elongated body with 'symmetrically thin' top and bottom bezels. In addition the 21:9 display was arguably the highlight and the eye-catching feature of the new Sony phone. Reports now suggest that the Japanese tech firm is working on another Xperia phone supposedly named the Xperia 2.

As per a report from Sumahoinfo who managed to obtain details from an unverified source on the Esato forums, the supposed Xperia 2 will embrace the 21:9 aspect ratio. However, the screen resolution will likely be downgraded from 3,840 x 1,644 pixels on Xperia 1 to 2,880 x 1,234 pixels.

The Xperia 2 is said to employ a 6.2-inch CinemaWide display. Rumours on the line tip off the phone to carry Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. As for the optics, the phone is said to house triple cameras at the back. However, the resolution of the cameras hasn't been revealed yet.

The Xperia 2 could likely be fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery. Notably, the Xperia 1 pegs a 3,300 mAh battery. Reports indicate that the phone might tag a slightly cheaper price as compared to the Xperia 1 considering its low-res display and reduced battery capacity. The phone is expected to have wireless charging support. As for the launch date, reports widely anticipate that the Xperia 2 might mark its debut at IFA 2019 in September.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone


also see

Sony

Sony RX0 II with flip-up screen, super slow-mo recording at 1,000 fps launched at $700

Mar 26, 2019
Sony RX0 II with flip-up screen, super slow-mo recording at 1,000 fps launched at $700
Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's police force, one that's rare but real

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's police force, one that's rare but real

Mar 26, 2019
On Alia Bhatt's 26th birthday, father Mahesh shares a childhood video: Some memories don't wither with time

On Alia Bhatt's 26th birthday, father Mahesh shares a childhood video: Some memories don't wither with time

Mar 15, 2019
Following Kickstarter success, Sony Animation picks up Hair Love, a short film from BlacKkKlansman EP

Buzz Patrol

Following Kickstarter success, Sony Animation picks up Hair Love, a short film from BlacKkKlansman EP

Mar 22, 2019
No Fathers in Kashmir trailer: Ashvin Kumar directorial follows a teenager in search of her missing father

Bollywood

No Fathers in Kashmir trailer: Ashvin Kumar directorial follows a teenager in search of her missing father

Mar 19, 2019
Lenovo to announce the Z6 Pro smartphone on 27 March; camera performance touted

Lenovo

Lenovo to announce the Z6 Pro smartphone on 27 March; camera performance touted

Mar 26, 2019

science

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

E-Cigarettes

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019