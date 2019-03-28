tech2 News Staff

Smartphone manufacturers are sweating their palms off to bring something unique on the table. From trimming bezels extensively to putting motorised cameras, the handset makers are trying their best to offer 'truly bezeless' designed smartphones. But Sony seems to remain stagnant to the conventional square-shaped design language.

Although the recently launched Xperia 1 was an exception as it came with an elongated body with 'symmetrically thin' top and bottom bezels. In addition the 21:9 display was arguably the highlight and the eye-catching feature of the new Sony phone. Reports now suggest that the Japanese tech firm is working on another Xperia phone supposedly named the Xperia 2.

As per a report from Sumahoinfo who managed to obtain details from an unverified source on the Esato forums, the supposed Xperia 2 will embrace the 21:9 aspect ratio. However, the screen resolution will likely be downgraded from 3,840 x 1,644 pixels on Xperia 1 to 2,880 x 1,234 pixels.

The Xperia 2 is said to employ a 6.2-inch CinemaWide display. Rumours on the line tip off the phone to carry Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. As for the optics, the phone is said to house triple cameras at the back. However, the resolution of the cameras hasn't been revealed yet.

The Xperia 2 could likely be fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery. Notably, the Xperia 1 pegs a 3,300 mAh battery. Reports indicate that the phone might tag a slightly cheaper price as compared to the Xperia 1 considering its low-res display and reduced battery capacity. The phone is expected to have wireless charging support. As for the launch date, reports widely anticipate that the Xperia 2 might mark its debut at IFA 2019 in September.

