Qualcomm and Lenovo unveil the first Snapdragon-powered 5G PC at Computex

The 5G laptop unveiled at Computex runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx compute platform.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 11:35:48 IST

Qualcomm in partnership with Lenovo has just taken the wraps off the world’s first 5G PC powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx SoC.

While not a lot of information was revealed this is still work in progress, the two companies are calling the laptop 'Project Limitless.' Qualcomm, a company better known for its chipsets on smartphones, is terming this laptop as “the world’s first 7 nm platform purpose-built for PCs that offers 5G connectivity.”

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform is the company's most powerful SoC along with their fastest-ever modem. The 8cx 5G platform is expected to deliver peak download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and are designed to offer much-improved battery life when compared to conventional laptop CPUs. This, the company claims happens without throttling performance or the need for internal fans.

Qualcomm and Lenovo unveil the first Snapdragon-powered 5G PC at Computex

Qualcomm has partnered with Lenovo for “Project Limitless”. Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of its mobile business unit, Alex Katouzian in a statement explains, “Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform’s performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G.”

The platform also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem which allows OEMs to bring 5G connectivity to new and innovative PCs. This, Qualcomm claims, will help satisfy customers with real and faster file transfer and higher quality videos streaming in 4K,8K and even with AR/VR content.

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

