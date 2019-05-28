tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm in partnership with Lenovo has just taken the wraps off the world’s first 5G PC powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx SoC.

While not a lot of information was revealed this is still work in progress, the two companies are calling the laptop 'Project Limitless.' Qualcomm, a company better known for its chipsets on smartphones, is terming this laptop as “the world’s first 7 nm platform purpose-built for PCs that offers 5G connectivity.”

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform is the company's most powerful SoC along with their fastest-ever modem. The 8cx 5G platform is expected to deliver peak download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and are designed to offer much-improved battery life when compared to conventional laptop CPUs. This, the company claims happens without throttling performance or the need for internal fans.

Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of its mobile business unit, Alex Katouzian in a statement explains, “Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform’s performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G.”

The platform also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem which allows OEMs to bring 5G connectivity to new and innovative PCs. This, Qualcomm claims, will help satisfy customers with real and faster file transfer and higher quality videos streaming in 4K,8K and even with AR/VR content.

