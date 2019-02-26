Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
Honor Band 4 Running edition up for sale for the first time at 12 pm today on Amazon

The Honor Band 4 Running edition is a toned down version of the Band 4 with a regular POLED display.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 09:28:36 IST

An affordable version of the Honor Band 4 called Honor Band 4 Running Edition was announced last month along with the Honor View 20 and Honor Watch Magic in India.

The fitness tracker launched at a price of Rs 1,599 in India will be sold for the first time today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website. The band will be sold in two colours, namely, red and green.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition. Image: Honor

First unveiled back in China back in September 2018, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is a toned-down version of the Honor Band 4, which also explains why the price is considerably lower.

Weighing just 6 grams, the Band 4 Running Edition sports a PMOLED display and it does not have a coloured display like the standard variant. It also does not house a heart rate sensor and NFC support. Inside, we also get a smaller 77 mAh battery with Honor claims will last up to 12 days on a full charge.

The band comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle.

The Honor Band 4 Running addition also gets 5ATM water resistance which means that the band can survive submersion of up to 50 meters.

