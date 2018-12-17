Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Honor Band 4 with a coloured AMOLED display launched at Rs 2,599 on Amazon

The Honor Band 4 will go straight up against the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 which can be had for Rs 600 lesser.

tech2 News Staff Dec 17, 2018 14:49 PM IST

The Honor Band 4 has been expected to make its way into Indian markets for a while now and its finally here.

The fitness band which features a coloured AMOLED display and a six-axis sensor which recognises swim strokes has been priced at Rs 2,599.

Honor Band 4. Image: Honor

The band will be available for sale exclusively on 18 December on Amazon India, with three colours to choose from — Meteorite Black, Midnight Navy and Dahlia Pink.

The Honor Band 4 display features a 2.5D curved screen, which is a 0.95-inch AMOLED unit with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The band also supports real-time heart rate detection and Huawei's TruSleep monitoring technology which suggests ways to improve sleep.

Foot Mode on Honor Band 4. Image: Honor

The fitness band also packs in a 100 mAh battery which Huawei claims, will last up to 6 days of normal use. The Band 4 is also resistant to up to 50 meters of water.

As far its pricing goes, the Honor Band 4 will go straight up against the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 which can be had for Rs 600 lesser but does not get a coloured AMOLED display. Honor also has more colour options to choose from which is always nice.

