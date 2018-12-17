tech2 News Staff

The Honor Band 4 has been expected to make its way into Indian markets for a while now and its finally here.

The fitness band which features a coloured AMOLED display and a six-axis sensor which recognises swim strokes has been priced at Rs 2,599.

The band will be available for sale exclusively on 18 December on Amazon India, with three colours to choose from — Meteorite Black, Midnight Navy and Dahlia Pink.

The Honor Band 4 display features a 2.5D curved screen, which is a 0.95-inch AMOLED unit with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The band also supports real-time heart rate detection and Huawei's TruSleep monitoring technology which suggests ways to improve sleep.

The fitness band also packs in a 100 mAh battery which Huawei claims, will last up to 6 days of normal use. The Band 4 is also resistant to up to 50 meters of water.

As far its pricing goes, the Honor Band 4 will go straight up against the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 which can be had for Rs 600 lesser but does not get a coloured AMOLED display. Honor also has more colour options to choose from which is always nice.