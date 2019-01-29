tech2 News Staff

Honor India launched the Honor View 20 in India today but the Huawei sub-brand also launched two wearables at the event — the Honor Watch Magic and the Honor Band 4 Running Edition.

The Honor Watch Magic will be up for grabs in two variants. A premium sports version which is priced at Rs 13,999 and a leather band model which comes in at Rs 14,999. The Honor Band 4 Running Edition, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 1,599. Both products will be available online on Amazon India and Honor India's e-store.

The Honor Watch Magic is 11 mm thin, and sports a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. Other features include 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, swim stroke recognition, scientific sleep mode, call reminders, altitude barometer, pressure monitor, various sports modes like smart running, and customisable watch faces. The premium watch also gets GPS, GLONASS, barometer, and NFC support.

First unveiled back in China back in September 2018, the Honor Band 4 Running Edition is a toned-down version of the Honor Band 4, which also explains why the price is considerably lower. Weighing just 6 grams, the Band 4 Running Edition sports a PMOLED display and it does not have a coloured display like the standard variant. It also does not house a heart rate sensor and NFC support. Inside, we also get a smaller 77 mAh battery with Honor claims will last up to 12 days on a full charge. The band comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle.

Both devices feature 5ATM water resistance which means that they can survive submersion of up to 50 meters.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.