tech2 News Staff

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced its much-anticipated wearable device in India called the Honor Band 4 for a price of Rs 2,599. The smart band will has gone on sale today exclusively on Amazon.com and will compete against the likes of Mi Band and Fitbit.

The Honor Band 4 display features a 2.5D curved screen, which is a 0.95-inch AMOLED unit with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The band also supports real-time heart rate detection and Huawei's TruSleep monitoring technology which suggests ways to improve sleep.

The fitness band also packs in a 100 mAh battery which Huawei claims, will last up to 6 days of normal use. The Band 4 is also resistant to up to 50 meters of water.

As far its pricing goes, the Honor Band 4 will go straight up against the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 which can be had for Rs 600 lesser but does not get a coloured AMOLED display. Honor also has more colour options to choose from which is always nice.