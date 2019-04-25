Kshitij PujariApr 25, 2019 15:18:57 IST
The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones were launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in India on 24 April. In our reviews of the devices, we found out that they are currently the best selfie and entry-level smartphones in their respective segments. Xiaomi sticking to its roots has kept up with its philosophy of offering better hardware at a lower price as well.
Looking at the devices, one could say that they are nearly identical. In fact, it would be hard to tell the two apart if you kept them side by side. Even from the back, the devices look identical. It is only on the inside that the differences start to crop up.
While the Redmi 7 (review) and Redmi Y3 (review) are powered by the same chipset (Snapdragon 632), have the similar storage and RAM variants and even have the same battery capacity, the real differences show up in the camera department.
The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 have 12 + 2 MP cameras and 12 + 2 MP dual-camera setup respectively. The Redmi Y3, being a selfie-centric device, has a 32 MP front-facing camera while the Redmi 7 has an 8 MP camera.
For devices that start from Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, what the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 offer is incredible and it becomes even more obvious when we compare them to the competition. In this specs comparison we put the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 against the Realme 3 (review), the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Nokia 3.1. Let's see how both the devices fare against the competition.
|Smartphone
|Redmi 7
|Redmi Y3
|Realme 3
|Nokia 3.1
|Galaxy M10
|Display Size (inch)
|6.26
|6.26
|6.22
|5.2
|6.22
|Resolution (pixels)
|720 x 1520
|720 x 1520
|720 x 1520
|720 x 1440
|720 x 1520
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|269
|269
|310
|269
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Dimensions(mm)
|158.7 x 75.6 x 8.5
|158.7 x 75.6 x 8.5
|156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3
|146.3 x 68.7 x 8.7
|155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7
|Weight (gm)
|180
|180
|175
|138
|163
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 632
|Snapdragon 632
|Helio P60
|Mediatek MT6750
|Exynos 7870
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver
|4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver
|4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|8x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G72
|Mali-T860MP2
|Mali-T830 MP1
|RAM
|2, 3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|2. 3 GB
|2. 3 GB
|Ruggedness
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|On-Board Memory
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Expandable Memory
|yes, up to 512 GB
|yes, up to 512 GB
|yes, up to 256 GB
|yes, up to 256 GB
|yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Accelerometer, proximity
|Primary Camera
|12 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP
|12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP
|13 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP
|13 MP, f/2.0
|13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Single-camera
|Dual-camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|AF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0
|32 MP, f/2.0
|13 MP, f/2.0
|8 MP, f/2.0
|5 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|1080p@30/60fps
|1080p@30/60fps
|1080p@30fps
|720p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google AI
|Google AI
|Google AI
|Google AI
|Bixby
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, rear-mounted
|No
|No
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Yes, micro-USB 2.0
|Yes, micro-USB 2.0
|Yes, micro-USB 2.0
|Yes, micro-USB 2.0
|Yes, micro-USB 2.0
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000
|4,000
|4,230
|2990 mAh
|3400
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Colors
|Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, Comet Blue
|Elegant Blue, Bold Red, Prime Black
|Black, Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue
|Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, White/Iron
|Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
|Prices in India
|starting from Rs 7,999
|starting from Rs 9,999
|starting at Rs 8,999
|starting at Rs 7,977
|starting at Rs 8,990
Conclusion
From the above specifications, comparison sheet it's quite clear that Xiaomi looks to be ahead of the curve in just about every aspect. The Nokia 3.1 and also the Galaxy M10 appear to be woefully underpowered in most departments while the Realme 3 does have an upper hand in the battery department. Still, the Nokia 3.1 is a great option to look out for if you have stock Android on your mind.
