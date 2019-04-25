Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the competition

For devices that start from Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,4999, what the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 offer is incredible

Kshitij PujariApr 25, 2019 15:18:57 IST

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones were launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in India on 24 April. In our reviews of the devices, we found out that they are currently the best selfie and entry-level smartphones in their respective segments. Xiaomi sticking to its roots has kept up with its philosophy of offering better hardware at a lower price as well.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 (R) and Redmi Y3 (L). Image: Omkar Patne

Looking at the devices, one could say that they are nearly identical. In fact, it would be hard to tell the two apart if you kept them side by side. Even from the back, the devices look identical. It is only on the inside that the differences start to crop up.

While the Redmi 7 (review) and Redmi Y3 (review) are powered by the same chipset (Snapdragon 632), have the similar storage and RAM variants and even have the same battery capacity, the real differences show up in the camera department.

The Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 have 12 + 2 MP cameras and 12 + 2 MP dual-camera setup respectively. The Redmi Y3, being a selfie-centric device, has a 32 MP front-facing camera while the Redmi 7 has an 8 MP camera.

For devices that start from Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, what the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 offer is incredible and it becomes even more obvious when we compare them to the competition. In this specs comparison we put the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 against the Realme 3 (review), the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Nokia 3.1. Let's see how both the devices fare against the competition.

Smartphone Redmi 7 Redmi Y3 Realme 3 Nokia 3.1 Galaxy M10
Display Size (inch) 6.26 6.26 6.22 5.2 6.22
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1520 720 x 1520 720 x 1520 720 x 1440 720 x 1520
Pixel Density (PPI) 269 269 269 310 269
Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD PLS TFT
Dimensions(mm) 158.7 x 75.6 x 8.5 158.7 x 75.6 x 8.5 156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 146.3 x 68.7 x 8.7 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7
Weight (gm) 180 180 175 138 163
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 632 Helio P60 Mediatek MT6750 Exynos 7870
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.0 GHz Cortex-A53 8x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Mali-G72 Mali-T860MP2 Mali-T830 MP1
RAM 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB 2. 3 GB 2. 3 GB
Ruggedness NA NA NA NA NA
On-Board Memory 32 GB 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Expandable Memory yes, up to 512 GB yes, up to 512 GB yes, up to 256 GB yes, up to 256 GB yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Accelerometer, proximity, compass Accelerometer, proximity
Primary Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP 13 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP 13 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization No No No No No
Camera Array Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual-camera Single-camera Dual-camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF AF PDAF
Secondary Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 5 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 1080p@30/60fps 1080p@30/60fps 1080p@30fps 720p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash LED LED LED LED LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
AI (Smart Assistant) Google AI Google AI Google AI Google AI Bixby
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2
NFC No No No No No
Infrared No No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear-mounted Yes, rear-mounted Yes, rear-mounted No No
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Yes, micro-USB 2.0 Yes, micro-USB 2.0 Yes, micro-USB 2.0 Yes, micro-USB 2.0 Yes, micro-USB 2.0
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 4,230  2990 mAh 3400
Fast charging No No No No No
Colors Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, Comet Blue Elegant Blue, Bold Red, Prime Black Black, Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, White/Iron Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
Prices in India starting from Rs 7,999 starting from Rs 9,999 starting at Rs 8,999 starting at Rs 7,977 starting at Rs 8,990

Conclusion

From the above specifications, comparison sheet it's quite clear that Xiaomi looks to be ahead of the curve in just about every aspect. The Nokia 3.1 and also the Galaxy M10 appear to be woefully underpowered in most departments while the Realme 3 does have an upper hand in the battery department. Still, the Nokia 3.1 is a great option to look out for if you have stock Android on your mind.

You can check out our detailed reviews of the Xiaomi Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 from the links below:

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the right price

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: A great overall budget package that shines on the selfie front

