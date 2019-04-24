Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990, Rs 7,999 respectively

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 will both be exclusively available on Amazon India and mi.com.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 13:30:22 IST

At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones in India. Both Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 have been announced in two RAM and storage variants, and both the devices will be Amazon exclusive.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The Redmi Y3's first sale will be held on 30 April at 12 noon on Amazon India and mi.com.

The Redmi Y3 starts at a price of Rs 9,499 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Image: tech2/ Omkar P

Xiaomi Redmi 7 price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes in two storage variants, while the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model will cost you Rs 8,999. The Redmi 7 will be available for purchase starting 29 April at 12 noon, on Amazon India and mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Andreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device in Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. The front sensor comes with Electronic Image Stabiliser, auto HDR and an AI portrait mode.

At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

The smartphone will come in blue, black and red colour variants.

The Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 look absolutely identical in terms of design. Image: tech2/ Omkar P

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 7 also features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Like the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 is also powered with a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, but it is accompanied with lesser RAM. The Redmi Y2 comes in a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option, and 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model. Redmi 7 will also run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

For photography, the Redmi 7 will sport an 8 MP selfie sensor, and a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor combination.

