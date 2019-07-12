Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
Google working on online networking app called Shoelace that aims to take you offline

Shoelace app is currently being tested in an invite-only mode in New York.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 11:29:34 IST

Even after the shut down of Google+, which was meant to be a Facebook-competitor but it could never quite get to where Google imagined it, the company is reportedly working on another social network.

Google's experimental Area 120 unit is reportedly trailing a new platform called Shoelacewhich is apparently an online social network that will help people get together offline. Beautiful juxtaposition?

Google working on online networking app called Shoelace that aims to take you offline

Google Shoelace.

As per the Shoelace website, this 'match-making' is based on the interests and pick, and accordingly the app hooks you up with like-minded people for various activities. These match-makings could be hand-picked or custom-picked. Basically, if you are new in town, for instance, you could use the app to find more people with the same interest as yours, maybe someone to go to the gym with, or someone who likes swimming.

Further, regardless of your friends are using Shoelace or not, you will be able to share your interests with them as well.

And if you are wondering, 'why that name?', per the website, "the whole premise of Shoelace is to tie people together based on their interests — like two laces on a shoe. We do so through activities — which are fittingly called ‘Loops.’"

Android Police interestingly points out that Google has flirted with this concept before as well. In 2011, it launched Schemer, which aimed to do pretty much the same thing as Shoelace.

Notably, though, the Shoelace app is currently being tested in an invite-only mode in New York. There is also no solid news on the app going public. It would likely depend on the app's early performance.

 

