It was startling to hear that Google had, without ceremony, pulled the plug on Google+, but after their explanation, the reasoning made sense. Despite being plugged into just about everything that Google owned and operated, it never really took off.

If you missed it, Google shutdown Google+ when they discovered that user data was leaked to third-party developers. People were outraged and lawsuits have been filed, but the lack of impact that Google+ had means that it's facing only a fraction of the uproar that Facebook faced when it was determined that data was stolen from there.

While Google did get caught for failing to inform users (those who still used the network) about a security bug, it tried to make up for it by shutting down the entire social network altogether. Simply put, Google failed to acknowledge to users that there was a major security flaw and might have exposed user data of up to 5,00,000 accounts. Google claims it had fixed the flaw in March 2018, but it only disclosed the same after a report by the Wall Street Journal brought it to light.

But the Google+ drama doesn't end there.

An ex-Googler has more to add to the Google+ story and has tweeted out his version of events, where he describes the horrors of working on the platform and about what he thinks of Google as a company.

Morgan Allan Knutson, who is currently based in San Francisco, is the EVP of Design at Zero a financial technology company.

According to his tweets, Knutson’s stint with Google took place between 2011-2012 and he claims in a tweet that “the Google experience is different for everyone”.

Hi there - if you’re stopping by to read my story you should know: 1. This took place in 2011-2012

2. It has a very happy ending

3. The google experience is different for everyone

4. I can’t speak about other teams as I wasn’t on them

5. I appreciate you reading — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 14, 2018

Knutson had been working for several non-profit organisations before he got a call from Google and decided to give it a try. Despite applying to work for Chrome, he was then pushed into working for Google+ instead. To make things worse he realised that he was not the only one and that he was flanked by first-time job seekers from the Ivy League.

There was some kind of codename for the team I'd landed on that I don't recall. I was told it meant I’d be working on Google+. Fuck. “Whatever”, I thought, “I’ll just do my best and move to Chrome or something cooler after a while” Heh, so naive. — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 12, 2018

Out there, Knutson witnessed SVP Vic Gundotra, who was heading Google+, in action. As it turned out, Google actually rewarded employees with heavy bonuses for integrating Google+'s features in other products. It didn't matter what else they were doing.

If your team, say on Gmail or Android, was to integrate Google+’s features then your team would be awarded a 1.5-3x multiplier on top of your yearly bonus. Your bonus was already something like 15% of your salary. — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 12, 2018

Knutson was not too happy with what he made at Google either and the same goes for his designation, which was UI Designer Level II. While things seemed fine here, the worst was yet to come.

They low-balled me. My offer was $115k a year with $100k in stock vesting over 4 years. It was way more than I’d ever made, but still below market rate. I accepted with no negotiating. My title was UI Designer Level II. Also low. — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 13, 2018

Placed in the Google Photos team (absorbed by Plus) Knutson’s first project was to redesign the photos lightbox. After completing the job at hand, he went about the floor trying to help others in the team, getting to know what they were up to and as he discovered, things were “disjointed” or “siloed”, all of which he felt lacked vision.

Thought this was the pros. Never would’ve imagined that I was joining a team of 50+ designers where a bunch of them had never designed before. And I was “evaluated” at *about* their level? These weren’t interns, these were designers in their very first roles ever...at Google. — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 13, 2018

According to him, “None of it (code) had been made with the consideration of all the products in the Google ecosystem” with all of the designers working in their silos with the only objective being to finish off tasks.

None of it had been made with the consideration of all the products in the Google ecosystem. Just a bunch of “UX designers” not caring about the actual customer experience. Just focusing on their silos because that's how you complete tasks and play the game. — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 13, 2018

A few months into his job after his first boss left, Knutson realised that things weren’t crystal clear. In short, he had the smallest idea about who he should be collaborating with.

The problem was Real Time Communication (RTC) which took place using Chat Moles. These were the pop-ups that would let Gmail users chat with someone. The problem was that it wasn't well integrated. This can be summarised by the tweet below.

None of this stuff was tightly integrated. More of a layer on top of everything. I wanted to change that. This was Plus when I joined. Lots of sections. Lots of junk. Bad navigation. Left-aligned content. pic.twitter.com/ubuAD5cLkc — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 14, 2018

In the vacation that followed, Knutson worked through it instead of actually going on a vacation. In that time, he came up with a new chat system.

While his immediate boss (whom he refers to as 'Greg') liked it, the executive responsible to take things forward did not. The reason? It turned out that another team had spent the last 4 months building a Chrome extension that did something similar. As per his tweets, the executive did not want Google+ to have such a chat feature, which would have allowed anyone to have a conversation no matter where they were. This again shows how disorganised things were.

He said “Haha, there’s no way we’re doing that. I/O is coming up and we’ve just spent the last 4 months building a Chrome extension that does something similar. If Plus has this, then we’re going to get laughed off the stage.” — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 14, 2018

Upon showing his ideas to another team that was lead by Andy Hertzfeld, someone agreed to build a prototype of the chat platform. Once ready, the project came to be known as North Star.

One day, he came up to me totally flustered in one of the micro-kitchens. He said “People aren’t liking these icons.” I said, “Oh, ok, let me know who and I’ll collect their feedback and we can make them better.” — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 14, 2018

While then SVP Gundotra gave a go-ahead to North Star, not everyone was okay with it but saw opposition from another designer on the team who had worked on Google+ since its inception. Despite all his hard work, Knutson’s efforts went in vain, the designer who opposed the idea became Knutson’s next manager.

Google+ was such a massive waste of resources. For example, every person at Google gets a corporate card. The entire design team was given a $500 allowance to buy any device they wanted. ‍♂️ — Morgan (@morganknutson) October 15, 2018

Life moved on it became pretty clear how Google+ was a massive waste of resources. To top it off, more resources were hired for the redesign of Google+.

Once the redesign was launched, Knutson left the team and began looking for other projects at Google. And as he discovered, not all teams were equal, or in short, as bad as Google+.

Eventually, he got an offer from Dropbox and he claims that it was one of his best jobs ever.

Morgan Knutson soon co-founded shift.com and is currently working on another startup.