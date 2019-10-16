tech2 News Staff

Pixel 4 is unfortunately not coming to India, however, one of the very interesting features of the new Pixel — Live Captions — has been announced to come to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL (review) and Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL (review) smartphones soon.

The reported of the feature coming to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 phones was first reported by Android Police. The report also says that the feature will be made available to these phones by December this year.

Live Captions was first showcased at I/O 2019 earlier this year. Developed keeping in mind the deaf and hard of hearing community, the Live Caption feature can be useful for anyone who may not want to listen to audio, but read it.

Here is complete detail on how the Live Captions feature works.

Not to be confused with the Live Transcribe feature, which transcribes ambient sounds picked up by the phone’s mic, Live Caption works on audio playing on the device itself, particularly video apps like YouTube. In fact, it is actually very similar to YouTube's own closed caption system but more generalized for Android media apps.

