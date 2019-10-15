tech2 News Staff

Google has finally released the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at the Made by Google event in New York City. The Pixel 4 is priced at $799 whereas the Pixel 4 XL has a price tag of $899. It starts selling on 24 October. Along with the Pixel 4 phones, Google also announced the Nest Home Mini, Pixelbook Go and an upgraded model of the Pixel Buds wireless earbuds.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL specifications

The Google Pixel 4 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage (up to 128 GB on the Pixel 4). The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch, FHD+ resolution display whereas the Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch, QHD+ resolution display, both sporting a 90 Hz “Smooth display” on an OLED panel with HDR support. It also features the Pixel Neural Core that takes care of the "on-device processing, always-on computing, and machine learning" in Google's words.

Probably the most highlighted part of the Pixel 4 is the dual-camera system on the rear. It has a 12 MP primary lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 16 MP telephoto lens that has an aperture of f/2.4. Both the lenses support OIS and the telephoto lens also has 2x optical zoom. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera lens with an aperture of f/2.2.

The Pixel 4 series supports up to 18 W fast charging and wireless charging. You get a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL features

For security, the Pixel 4 comes with a new face unlock technology that is similar to Apple’s Face ID. Essentially, it consists of an array of camera sensors on the front including a dot projector, two IR cameras, and a flood illuminator to detect your face even in dark conditions.

Another highlighted feature on the Pixel 4 phones is Motion Gesture that is enabled with the Soli radar chip on the front camera array. It allows you to use the wave of your hand to make gestures to control the phone such as skipping songs, snoozing alarms, silencing phone calls and much more. Google claims this is the first smartphone to incorporate a radar sensor.

Several camera features were also announced at the event including Live HDR+ with dual-exposure control that lets you control the brightness and contrast of the image live. There's learning-based white balancing that will intelligently adjust the white balance and improve eventually. Portrait shots now have a wider range and Night Sight has been upgraded for long-exposure shots to capture the stars; they are calling it astrophotography mode.

Pixel 4 buyers will also get three months of 100 GB cloud storage on Google One. It comes with Android 10 and it will receive monthly security updates for up to three years. For extra security, the device comes with the company's custom-built Titan M security chip.

There are dual front-facing stereo speakers and the phone comes with IP68 dust and water protection.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 4 starts at a price of $799 whereas the Pixel 4 XL's starting variant is priced at $899. It's available only in two storage variants of 64 GB or 128 GB. Both the devices have three colour variants including Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange. Shipping starts on 24 October globally.