Nest Wi-Fi router with Google Assistant also works as a smart speaker

The Nest Wi-Fi router does not come with support for W-Fi 6 but it can cover an entire 3,800-square-foot home.


tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 08:15:56 IST

So the Pixel 4 isn't coming to India. But there are other cool stuff Google announced at the Made by Google event yesterday that you can look forward to. Google announced the new Nest Wi-Fi router and Wi-Fi point. And the router doubles up as a smart speaker and works like a Nest Mini speaker!

The Nest Wi-Fi router comes with support for Google Assistant. It will be available in three colour options — snow, sand, and mist.

Nest Wi-Fi router with Google Assistant also works as a smart speaker

Google Nest Wi-Fi router

The router is priced starting $269 for two packs with one router and one point, and it will cost $349 for a three-pack with one router and two points. A standalone Nest Wifi router is $169, and a standalone Wifi Point is $99. It will start shipping in the US from 4 November, and other countries will start to receive the shipment for them in Q4 2019.

The Nest Wi-Fi is powered by a Qualcomm 400 series chipset. It comes with a gigabit Ethernet port, with multiple antennas and support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels. It has support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

Google says that the new Nest Wi-Fi router is two times faster and provides 25 percent better coverage than its existing Google Wi-Fi. In fact, Google says a two-pack can cover an entire 3,800-square-foot home.

Nest Wi-Fi can be controlled using the Google Home app. Some of the functions like pausing the internet in a particular area of the house or giving a single device priority over others, can be done via commands Google Assistant.

