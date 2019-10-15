Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Before its official announcement, the Pixelbook Go’s images and details had leaked out already.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 20:23:50 IST

While everyone is talking about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL at the Made by Google event, the company also announced the Pixelbook Go laptop. It’s the next generation of Pixelbook devices powered by the company’s Chrome OS. It starts at a price of $649.

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at 9

Google Pixelbook Go launched at a price of $649. Image: Google.

Pixelbook Go specifications

It’s powered by an Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors with up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. There’s a 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a bigger battery that the company claims will provide a battery life of up to 12 hours. It also claims that you can get two hours of battery with just 20 minutes of charging.

The Pixelbook Go has a matte finish on the body and with its magnesium casing, the overall weight of the laptop is low. There’s also an upgraded keyboard on the laptop that Google calls it Hush Keys.

Pixelbook Go pricing and availability

There are two variants of the Pixelbook Go – Just Black and Not Pink. It’s priced at $649 for the Just Black with the Not Pink coming soon. Interested users can pre-order the laptop in Canada and the US starting today. Pre-orders in the UK begin in January.

tags

latest videos

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Made by Google

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799
Google launches the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a starting price of $799

Pixel 4

Google launches the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a starting price of $799

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 06, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 13, 2019
Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google could announce a 5G version of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google event

Oct 09, 2019
Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

Oct 02, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019