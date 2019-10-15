tech2 News Staff

While everyone is talking about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL at the Made by Google event, the company also announced the Pixelbook Go laptop. It’s the next generation of Pixelbook devices powered by the company’s Chrome OS. It starts at a price of $649.

Pixelbook Go specifications

It’s powered by an Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors with up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. There’s a 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a bigger battery that the company claims will provide a battery life of up to 12 hours. It also claims that you can get two hours of battery with just 20 minutes of charging.

Lightweight, grippable, and ready to travel - stay on the move with #PixelbookGo. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/52bLVd9gRJ — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 15, 2019

The Pixelbook Go has a matte finish on the body and with its magnesium casing, the overall weight of the laptop is low. There’s also an upgraded keyboard on the laptop that Google calls it Hush Keys.

Pixelbook Go pricing and availability

There are two variants of the Pixelbook Go – Just Black and Not Pink. It’s priced at $649 for the Just Black with the Not Pink coming soon. Interested users can pre-order the laptop in Canada and the US starting today. Pre-orders in the UK begin in January.