Priya Singh

Google launched several products yesterday (15 October) that included Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel buds, Nest Wi-Fi router and PixelBook Go. The highlight of the event were, of course, the smartphones — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — which are the first to use soli radar chips. This chip will not only make the face unlock process faster but will also let you perform tasks on the phone by hand gestures — play music, games and so on.

But the sad thing is that Soli chip is the very reason that the Pixel 4 won't be launching in India, Google confirmed the same. The reason is that the chip uses a 60 GHz frequency band that isn't allowed for public or commercial use in India.

As usual, people turned to Twitter to vent out their feelings about the Pixel 4, and the tweets make it clear that people aren't too happy about it.

All the people waiting for Google #Pixel4 in India now will be like 🔻

It's not coming to India 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XhnXLc5H0N — Prem Banerjee (@merpbanerjee) October 16, 2019

Google didn't get the permission in India to use the frequency band for their motion sensing chip. Meanwhile apple is focusing more on their $399 phones. #Pixel4 #googleevent #Apple pic.twitter.com/5wNIW0qlY6 — Kabir (@kabirtoberoi) October 15, 2019

Me waiting for Pixel 4 product page to go live in India #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/8f1pmBtizv — Sasikanth (@its_sasikanth) October 15, 2019

Google : We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India Meanwhile Indian's reaction : #Pixel4 #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/dc9y5xao1q — Common Man (@freaky_guy55) October 15, 2019

Disappointed by today's #madebygoogle event First reason is #pixel4 won't be launched in India 🇮🇳. So don't want to dig what is missing when comparing with other flagships. Because the first reason is the foremost one and that's all@madebygoogle bye bye 👋 — ﾌﾑᐯ乇乇ｲん (@ijaveeth) October 15, 2019

Pixel 4: - Not coming to India

- No unlimited 'original quality' storage

- No support for Daydream#madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/E84TUxtZ4r — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 15, 2019

Pixel fans in India when they got to know #Pixel4 not launching in India. #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/Z5Qzr5k9l6 — Bahadur 2.0 (@my2bit) October 16, 2019



We have also reached out to telecos in India to know more about this matter and what it means for Google in the Indian markets. We will keep you updated!

Also read:

Nest Wi-Fi router with Google Assistant also works as a smart speaker

Google won't be releasing the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in India due to onboard Soli chip

Google launches the second-gen Pixel Buds with a re-engineered design for $179

Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Can Google up the flagship game?

Google launches the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a starting price of $799

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649