Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 will not come to India and Twitter is not taking this news well

Pixel 4 features a soli chip that uses a 60 GHz frequency band and it's not allowed for public use in India.


Priya SinghOct 16, 2019 10:57:14 IST

Google launched several products yesterday (15 October) that included Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel buds, Nest Wi-Fi router and PixelBook Go. The highlight of the event were, of course, the smartphones — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — which are the first to use soli radar chips. This chip will not only make the face unlock process faster but will also let you perform tasks on the phone by hand gestures — play music, games and so on.

But the sad thing is that Soli chip is the very reason that the Pixel 4 won't be launching in India, Google confirmed the same. The reason is that the chip uses a 60 GHz frequency band that isn't allowed for public or commercial use in India.

Google Pixel 4 will not come to India and Twitter is not taking this news well

Pixel 4 features a soli chip that uses a 60 GHz frequency band and it's not allowed for public use in India. Image: YouTube/Mde by Google.

As usual, people turned to Twitter to vent out their feelings about the Pixel 4, and the tweets make it clear that people aren't too happy about it.

 


We have also reached out to telecos in India to know more about this matter and what it means for Google in the Indian markets. We will keep you updated!

Also read:

Nest Wi-Fi router with Google Assistant also works as a smart speaker

Google won't be releasing the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in India due to onboard Soli chip

Google launches the second-gen Pixel Buds with a re-engineered design for $179

Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Can Google up the flagship game?

Google launches the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a starting price of $799

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

tags

latest videos

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Made by Google

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones

Oct 16, 2019
Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Pixelbook Go

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Oct 15, 2019
Google launches the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a starting price of $799

Pixel 4

Google launches the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a starting price of $799

Oct 15, 2019
Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Can Google up the flagship game?

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Can Google up the flagship game?

Oct 15, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019