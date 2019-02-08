Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
Canary Yellow Samsung Galaxy S10e leaked, S10 series dimensions revealed

The leak also shows the image renders of S10 series in all the colours they might be coming in.

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 19:39:37 IST

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has become a constant at the rumour mill. The smartphone has reportedly made its way through the FCC certification site, was certified by Brazil's certification site and had also popped up time and again on Geekbench and other certification sites.

Indeed, the leaks on the specification and the design of the phone have left no surprises. Now a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter has also revealed the Samsung S10 smartphones in various colours.

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

Expected to be the most affordable smartphone of the lot, the Galaxy S10e, is also the least talked about device. But now through the latest leak, we can see the device in its full glory.

Earlier leaks pointed to a dual-camera setup at the back, a 5.8-inch Infinity-O display and a unique Canary Yellow finish.

The latest leak finally reveals that new yellow colour. It looks extremely bright and straight up reminds us of Govinda's multicoloured pants.

Also, the phone's colour looks quite similar to Nokia's banana phone aka Nokia 8110 4G, which pulled off the bright colour quite nicely.

The tweet also mentions the dimensions of the three phones. The Galaxy S10e might come with a 5.8-inch display as mentioned in previous rumours and measures 142.5 x 70.5 x 8.1 mm. The Galaxy S10 might sport a 6.1-inch display and measure 149.9 x 71.6 x 8.1 mm, while the Galaxy S10 Plus will arrive with a 6.4-inch display and measure with 157.0 x 75.3 x 8.1 mm.

In a separate tweet, the tipster also showcases the S10 series in all the colours. The tipster also mentions that the blue variant of the phones might come at a later time, but doesn't specify when that might be.

As for the other aspects of the S10e, the phone might come with only 6 GB RAM paired with 128 GB internal storage. Also, it is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint-reader, instead of an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series are expected to make their public appearance on 20 February, a few days before Mobile World Congress 2019 takes off.

