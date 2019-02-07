Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 sails through FCC, gets spotted charging rumoured Galaxy Buds

Samsung's Galaxy Buds might offer 8 GB storage onboard and better battery life.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 16:36:46 IST

Samsung's next-gen devices — Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus — have been seen to make their way through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site. The devices are to be unveiled on 20 February.

As per a report in Droid Life, Galaxy S10e with a flat screen and dual rear-camera setup is expected to carry the model number SM-G970U, S10 and the S10 Plus with curved screen and triple rear cameras might carry SM-G973U and SM-G975U as the model numbers respectively.

The FCC documents show confirmation for Bluetooth LE, NFC, and MST (for Samsung Pay). Also, they confirm 802.11ax Wi-Fi, which is better known as Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

As per a recent rumour, Samsung Galaxy S10 may be the first smartphone to come with the new Wi-Fi 6 support. There are no new surprises in the specifications aspect for the S10 series yet, but there is a new leak on Samsung's wireless Galaxy Buds.

This new leak on WinFuture shows the Galaxy Buds to even charge without wires, thus making it wireless. The Galaxy Buds are seen to be on top of the what looks like the back of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in a pearl white colour variant. The Buds are placed inside a compact charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds. Image: WinFuture.de

All of this is speculative, but the positioning of the Galaxy Buds suggests that the phone might be able to wirelessly charge the new Galaxy Buds.

As per the report in Android Police, the Galaxy Buds were also accidentally confirmed by Samsung Turkey and the wireless headphones were even spotted while passing through FCC. It didn't reveal any specifications though.

SamMobile also indicated that the Galaxy Buds might offer 8 GB storage onboard and better battery life.

Samsung hasn't made the news on Galaxy Buds official yet.

