tech2 News Staff

As we head closer to the launch of the much-talked-about Galaxy S10 variants, the rumours and the leaks of the smartphone are trying to paint a picture of what might be in store for us.

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S Series is expected to arrive in three models which are the Galaxy S10 Lite (or the S10 E) with a 5.8-inch display, the standard S10 with a 6.1-inch display and the bigger S10 Plus is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display.

Rumours about the phone's specifications, design and image renders have been surfacing online time and again. Now the latest leak shows Anatel, which is Brazil's telecom authority, certifying the three phones with their model names and their battery capacities.

Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/2szYu2D90j — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) January 15, 2019

As spotted by Nashville Chatter, the devices are listed with the model number EB-BG970ABU for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which as per the report shows a 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Galaxy S10, claimed to be listed as EB-BG973ABU carries a 3,300 mAh battery pack and finally, the S10 Plus, listed as EB-BG975ABU is expected to come with 4,000 mAh battery.

Previous rumours claimed the S10 Lite to be powered by a 3,100 mAh battery, the S10 with a 3,500 mAh and finally the Galaxy S10 Plus to come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

