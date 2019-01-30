Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

The Galaxy S10 claimed to be listed as EB-BG973ABU carries a 3,300 mAh battery pack.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 13:53:41 IST

As we head closer to the launch of the much-talked-about Galaxy S10 variants, the rumours and the leaks of the smartphone are trying to paint a picture of what might be in store for us.

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S Series is expected to arrive in three models which are the Galaxy S10 Lite (or the S10 E) with a 5.8-inch display, the standard S10 with a 6.1-inch display and the bigger S10 Plus is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

Samsung Galaxy S10 invite. Image: Twitter/Marques Brownlee

Rumours about the phone's specifications, design and image renders have been surfacing online time and again. Now the latest leak shows Anatel, which is Brazil's telecom authority, certifying the three phones with their model names and their battery capacities.

As spotted by Nashville Chatter,  the devices are listed with the model number EB-BG970ABU for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which as per the report shows a 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak. Image: Nashville Chatter Class

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak. Image: Nashville Chatter

The Galaxy S10, claimed to be listed as EB-BG973ABU carries a 3,300 mAh battery pack and finally, the S10 Plus, listed as EB-BG975ABU is expected to come with 4,000 mAh battery.

Previous rumours claimed the S10 Lite to be powered by a 3,100 mAh battery, the S10 with a 3,500 mAh and finally the Galaxy S10 Plus to come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung s10 series leakeak specifications: Image: CompareRaja

Samsung s10 series leaked specifications: Image: CompareRaja

