Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S10e showcases a side-mounted fingerprint-reader

Samsung's cheaper Galaxy model is seen to have a flat display with a punch hole.

tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 20:53:22 IST

There have been a lot of leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus models, and it almost appeared to many that Samsung's cheaper Galaxy S model, S10 Lite or S10 E, were on the back burner.

But now that we are just a few weeks away from the 20 February launch, we expect tipsters to go into overdrive and leave nothing behind. And this is how fresh, new images of the Samsung Galaxy S10 E have finally showed up online. The new images reveal the Galaxy S10 Lite's design and even hint that the phone might be christened as the "Galaxy S10e".

The Galaxy S10e is seen to have a 5.8-inch, flat, Infinity-o hole-punch display with the camera placed on the right side top corner similar to the Galaxy A9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e. Image: SamMobile

As per Slashleaks, the front camera cutout is almost 5 mm, which is a bit smaller than the cavity on the Galaxy A9 Pro (6.7 mm).

The notification bar displayed on the phone also looks quite chunky, which is clearly because of that large camera cavity in the Infinity-O display.

The report further mentions the phone to be running on One UI and might also sport the same processor as the S10 and S10 Plus. As per previous rumours, the S1o Plus is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC.

The S10e is said to come with only 6 GB RAM paired with 128 GB internal storage and might come with a dual camera system instead of the triple camera system, which the other S10 models might sport.

Samsung Galaxy S10e. Image: Slashleaks

Samsung Galaxy S10e. Image: Slashleaks

The report by SamMobile confirms that the Galaxy s10e will be the only smartphone in the S Series to get a Canary Yellow finish. The phone might also be made available in black, green and white.

Also, another leaked image by Slashleaks shows the phone to come with a side-mounted fingerprint-reader, indicating that there might be no in-display fingerprint reader.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series are expected to make their public appearance on 20 February, a few days before Mobile World Congress 2019 takes off.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-orders could reportedly begin as early as 22 February

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly be the first phone to come with Wi-Fi 6

Feb 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 expected colours, storage variants and price tags revealed

Jan 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

Jan 30, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and Galaxy Sport smartwatch leaked

Feb 05, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 alleged renders reveal punch-hole display, release date leaked

Feb 01, 2019

science

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019