Using the Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone is like holding your childhood in your hands!

At an event in New Delhi today, HMD Global announced the Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone and then concluded the event with a happy surprise of bringing the Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone to India.

For the uninitiated, the Banana Phone belongs to the Nokia classics series. The Nokia 8110 was first launched back in September 1996. But then the touchscreen slabs stepped in and took away all of those old-school charms. While we continue to enjoy our tap-and-go smartphones, it's such a pleasant feeling to play with an old-school flip-phone.

The phone is made of plastic and feels solid. It has a 2.4-inch VGA display and a slider that reveals the keypad. The smartphone comes in a yellow and black colour combo. Overall, it looks and feels a lot like the original.

Obviously, the phone does see some upgrades to more modern standards. Powering the phone today is the Qualcomm 205 mobile platform, instead of Symbian, the OS is now KaiOS and instead of Java apps, you have access to the KaiOS app store. If you're worried about life without meaningful connectivity, relax. WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, GMaps, Jio suite of apps, among others, are supported on the Nokia 8110.

Since the phone has no 6-inch OLED display eating up the battery Nokia says that the battery on the banana phone can last you for a good 20 days.

And of course, you can forget about your nars selfies with the Banana phone, because that’s not how we rolled back in the days. The Nokia 8110 has a 2 MP camera at the back, and if you want to click a selfie with your homie, then you will have to flip the phone around and bring your trigonometry skills into play.

Now to the price. The Nokia 8110 has been launched in India at Rs 5,999 (and will be available for purchase starting 24 October). This may be a buzz kill for some because that’s a price in which you can buy a Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Realme C1, Honor 7s, which are all smartphones.

But here’s why this is not such a bad thing: It is highly unlikely that a lot of people would want the Nokia 8110 as their primary device. The Banana phone, and for that matter all the Nokia classic comeback devices, are meant to cater to your old school nostalgia. Of course, in terms of function, it offers more than just nostalgia. However, if you are a practical buyer, then this feature phone is surely not for you, but if it’s just about the charm, then why not?