Just a day ahead of its official launch in New York, famed Twitter tipster Evan Blass has leaked out what he claims are the complete specifications of the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone.

The Key2 is the successor to the KeyOne and just like its predecessor, the new smartphone also features a physical QWERTY keyboard with one minor change, as per recently leaked images.

But now that an almost genuine-looking specifications sheet is out from a rather credible source, let’s jump into that first.

We do know that the device will feature a refreshed design with new material used on the front and the back. Going by leaked images shared by the same tipster, the device also appears slimmer in comparison to the rather chubby KeyOne. From the leaked sheet, the device is said to measure 151.4 mm x 71.8 mm x 8.5 mm which is quite thin for a BlackBerry device.

There’s 4.5-inch IPS LCD display sporting the odd 3:2 display aspect ratio and a resolution of 1,620 x 1,080 pixels that seems good enough to deliver a sharp pixel density of 434 PPI. The leaked sheet also reveals Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 for the screen.

Delving deeper in to the leaked specifications sheet, there is a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC inside, which is a step up from the budget 625 SoC used in BlackBerry KeyOne last year. Paired with the mid-range SoC is a hefty 6 GB RAM available in 64 GB or 128 GB flavours with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

full BlackBerry KEY2 specs pic.twitter.com/xwp6Qc2Srz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 6, 2018

Moving to the cameras, that dual camera setup we saw in previous leaks is expected to pack in a 12 MP (f/1.8, dual PDAF) + 12 MP (f/2.6, PDAF) cameras along with a dual tone LED flash. As per the leaked spec sheet, it is capable of shooting 4K video at 30 fps. The front camera is no slouch either, with an 8 MP sensor, a fixed focus lens and 1080p recording at 30 fps.

The handset comes with the usual connectivity options and sensors which include GPS/A-GPS, accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, LTE bands, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 802.11 a/n and ac (5 GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, a USB 3.0 Type-C port and an FM Radio. The sheet also hints at dual SIM variant for the India, Middle East, APAC and Indonesian markets that is labelled as the BBF 100-6.

As for the design, previous leaks have revealed that the front features a brushed metal finish (also available in matte black) the rear sees something exciting with a dual camera setup and new diamond-like texture that appears tough, modern and bold instead of the elegant-looking design of the KeyOne Limited Edition Black, which was launched in India. There’s also a new button next to the symbol button on the physical keyboard, which according to Android Police will be used to activate the virtual keyboard. As for the fingerprint reader, it still hides inside the Space bar and yes, they keyboard retains its capacitive touch capabilities that should hopefully find a better purpose this year, apart from being used to scroll through lists.

The BlackBerry Key2 will be announced globally at an event held in in New York on 7 June.