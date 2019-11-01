tech2 News Staff

Israeli company NSO Group has been in the news recently for using the Pegasus spyware for snooping on several high profile targets spanning various countries. Some of these were Indian journalists and activists as well, which begs the question of how has a company sitting the middle east managed to infiltrate the phones of users over four different continents? We have managed to highlight a few key points about what exactly Pegasus is and what it can do.

Pegasus bridges a substantial technology gap to deliver the most accurate and complete intelligence for your security operations. However, the rapidly changing mobile market has Pegasus has to circumvent quite a few obstacles before breaching your device such as encryption, virtual masking, SIM replacement, data extraction and more. Even so, any organisation which is able to successfully deploy Pegasus will get the following benefits:

Unlimited access to target's mobile devices

Intercept calls

Bridge intelligence gaps

Handle encrypted content and devices

Application monitoring

Pinpoint targets

Discover virtual identities

Pegasus can be used to track Android, iOS, BlackBerry OS and Symbian devices, which is what almost the entirety of the world uses. So what all can Pegasus do?

Extracts contacts, messages, emails, photos, files, locations, passwords, processes list and more

Accesses password-protected devices

Leaves no trace on the device

Self-destruct mechanism in case of exposure risk

Retrieves any file from the device for deeper analysis

For a much deeper understanding of how Pegasus gathers data, refer to the PDF embedded below.

NSO Pegasus by Tech2 on Scribd

