Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pegasus spyware: A complete guide to how it can be used to infiltrate your phone

Pegasus can be used to track Android, iOS, BlackBerry OS and Symbian devices, which is what almost the entirety of the world uses.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 15:55:45 IST

Israeli company NSO Group has been in the news recently for using the Pegasus spyware for snooping on several high profile targets spanning various countries. Some of these were Indian journalists and activists as well, which begs the question of how has a company sitting the middle east managed to infiltrate the phones of users over four different continents? We have managed to highlight a few key points about what exactly Pegasus is and what it can do.

Pegasus spyware: A complete guide to how it can be used to infiltrate your phone

A representational image of the Pegasus spyware by Kaspersky.

Pegasus bridges a substantial technology gap to deliver the most accurate and complete intelligence for your security operations. However, the rapidly changing mobile market has Pegasus has to circumvent quite a few obstacles before breaching your device such as encryption, virtual masking, SIM replacement, data extraction and more. Even so, any organisation which is able to successfully deploy Pegasus will get the following benefits:

  • Unlimited access to target's mobile devices
  • Intercept calls
  • Bridge intelligence gaps
  • Handle encrypted content and devices
  • Application monitoring
  • Pinpoint targets
  • Discover virtual identities

Pegasus can be used to track Android, iOS, BlackBerry OS and Symbian devices, which is what almost the entirety of the world uses. So what all can Pegasus do?

  • Extracts contacts, messages, emails, photos, files, locations, passwords, processes list and more
  • Accesses password-protected devices
  • Leaves no trace on the device
  • Self-destruct mechanism in case of exposure risk
  • Retrieves any file from the device for deeper analysis

For a much deeper understanding of how Pegasus gathers data, refer to the PDF embedded below.

NSO Pegasus by Tech2 on Scribd

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NewsTracker

Pegasus spyware infected 45 countries between 2016 and 2018, targeted eight Indian telcos, shows Citizen Lab report

Nov 01, 2019
Pegasus spyware infected 45 countries between 2016 and 2018, targeted eight Indian telcos, shows Citizen Lab report
WhatsApp hack: Congress should wait for facts to emerge rather than float conspiracy theories about Modi govt snooping

InMyOpinion

WhatsApp hack: Congress should wait for facts to emerge rather than float conspiracy theories about Modi govt snooping

Nov 01, 2019
Pegasus malware explained: All you need to know about the spyware affecting high profile targets

Pegasus

Pegasus malware explained: All you need to know about the spyware affecting high profile targets

Nov 01, 2019
WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services

CriticalPoint

WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services

Nov 01, 2019
Centre seeks detailed response from Whatsapp over security breach by 4 November, says 'committed to protecting privacy of citizens'

Centre seeks detailed response from Whatsapp over security breach by 4 November, says 'committed to protecting privacy of citizens'

Oct 31, 2019
YouTube Music gets a new redesigned artist profile and more on Android and iOS

YouTube

YouTube Music gets a new redesigned artist profile and more on Android and iOS

Oct 19, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019