FP Trending

Microsoft has revealed that Windows 10 will be getting one of the most useful software features of Apple's iOS mobile platform. The PC suite will soon have a spacebar cursor feature allowing users more control as to where to navigate on screen simply by pressing and holding the spacebar while moving the finger key.

Microsoft in its preview build release notes stated that one thing that they have heard from customers is the desire to change the cursor position with the touch keyboard. Based on that feedback, they are updating the keyboard so that users can use the text field using gestures on the space bar.

"All you need to do is place a finger on the space bar and slide your finger left, right, up, or down,” Microsoft states, adding that as one moves their finger, the cursor too will move, one character or line at a time.

The keyboard update, currently available only to Windows Insiders, allows users to control the cursor using gestures on the space bar; it will help the company to identify issues that may impact performance and reliabilit.

As per a report in TechRadar, Apple introduced the spacebar cursor in iOS 12, with the feature reminiscent of the BlackBerry devices of the past.

The report adds that it could be a useful tool for those using Windows 10 on a tablet mode and could be an integral feature for devices such as the surface Duo.

Microsoft recently also introduced transcriptions to its Word service, thus making it easy for people to record interviews or lectures and copy them or edit the documents directly in Microsoft Word. The feature will allow users to record conversations using other apps. The option to directly record in Transcribe also exists.