tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark recently announced the second generation of its gaming smartphone — Black Shark 2 —in India (which was Black Shark's debut in the Indian market). Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. However, now, Black Shark is launching another variant of the device —Black Shark 2 (first impressions) — which will feature the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Black Shark confirmed the same in a teaser, which suggests that the new variant will launch in China on 30 July.

We also reached out to Black Shark and a company spokesperson told us that the new variant of the Black Shark 2 will soon be launched in India as well. We are yet to get a timeline for the launch, but the company said that the wait will not be as long as it was for the Black Shark 2 earlier this year.

(Also read: Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z vs Black Shark 2: A specification battle of budget flagships)

This news follows Asus' announcement that the ROG Phone 2 will feature the new Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and then nubia announcing the same for Red Magic 3.

What's new in Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC?

Earlier this month, Qualcomm took the wraps off of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus which aims to be nothing more but a minor upgrade to the original Snapdragon 855. According to Qualcomm, the new chip is aimed at delivering better 5G, mixed reality, as well as better AI computing power along with better mobile gaming experience.

The chipset brings a few performance tweaks to the Snapdragon 855. On the inside, not a lot has changed. The original Snapdragon 855 offered a Kryo 485 CPU with a clock speed of 2.84 GHz, while the Snapdragon 855 Plus steps things up to a so-called Kryo 485 Prime CPU, which offers a clock speed of 2.96 GHz. The Snapdragon 855 Plus also features an Adreno 640 GPU that Qualcomm says has been tuned to offer a 15 percent performance boost over the Adreno 640 GPU on the original Snapdragon 855.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.