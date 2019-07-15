tech2 News Staff

ASUS ROG today announced that it's much-awaited ROG Phone II will be the world's first gaming phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform.

Shortly after Qualcomm took the wraps off the new Snapdragon 855 Plus, ASUS' ROG team were quick on their heels to state that the Phone II will feature the new chip which promises to offer better gaming performance.

While not a lot is known about the ROG Phone II so far, ASUS will be looking to build on and add to the gaming-oriented features that made its way to the ROG Phone that made its debut in 2018.

Full details and specifications of the phone will be announced in the coming weeks, but the uprated power of the Snapdragon 855 Plus ensures that overall performance is even snappier than what we're used to on current flagships (at least on paper).

ASUS claims that the Kryo 485 Prime CPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus running at up to 2.96 GHz, offers a 4.2 percent improvement compared to the 2.84 GHz of the Snapdragon 855 chip. The Adreno 640 GPU, meanwhile, is clocked 15 percent faster than the one on the current 855 chip.

From what we know so far, the ROG Phone II will feature a 120 Hz display and dollops of RAM. ASUS hasn't spoken about a launch date just yet but considering the fact that the Taiwanese company is already calling the ROG Phone II the world's first gaming phone with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, it shouldn't be a long time away.

