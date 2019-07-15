Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
ASUS ROG Phone II confirmed to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

The ASUS ROG Phone II is said to have the world’s first implementation of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 19:51:38 IST

ASUS ROG today announced that it's much-awaited ROG Phone II will be the world's first gaming phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform.

Shortly after Qualcomm took the wraps off the new Snapdragon 855 Plus, ASUS' ROG team were quick on their heels to state that the Phone II will feature the new chip which promises to offer better gaming performance.

While not a lot is known about the ROG Phone II so far, ASUS will be looking to build on and add to the gaming-oriented features that made its way to the ROG Phone that made its debut in 2018.

ASUS ROG Phone II confirmed to feature Qualcomms new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

Asus ROG phone.

Full details and specifications of the phone will be announced in the coming weeks, but the uprated power of the Snapdragon 855 Plus ensures that overall performance is even snappier than what we're used to on current flagships (at least on paper).

ASUS claims that the Kryo 485 Prime CPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus running at up to 2.96 GHz, offers a 4.2 percent improvement compared to the 2.84 GHz of the Snapdragon 855 chip. The Adreno 640 GPU, meanwhile, is clocked 15 percent faster than the one on the current 855 chip.

From what we know so far, the ROG Phone II will feature a 120 Hz display and dollops of RAM. ASUS hasn't spoken about a launch date just yet but considering the fact that the Taiwanese company is already calling the ROG Phone II the world's first gaming phone with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, it shouldn't be a long time away.

