Kshitij Pujari

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 have been announced in India at an aggressive Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 starting pricetags. Like the PocoF1 before it, the devices look to topple the budget flagship segment with incredibly competitive value-for-money offerings. In our review of the Redmi K20 Pro, we found out that the device is indeed on its way to topple the budget flagship segment.

As far as specifications go, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording

All these high-end specs at surprisingly low-cost make you wonder whether there's a catch. Our review has found out that apart from nigh-time photography, the Redmi K20 Pro is a beast in every sense of the word. So here's a small spec-comparison of the device with the competition. For the purpose of this comparison, we have chosen the OnePlus 7 (Review), Asus 6Z (Review), and Black Shark 2 (Review).

Smartphone Redmi K20 Pro OnePlus 7 Black Shark 2 Asus 6Z Display Size (inch) 6.39 6.41 6.39 6.4 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 403 402 403 403 Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 163.6 x 75 x 8.8 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 Weight (gm) 191 206 205 190 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness Splashproof Splashproof — On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory — No No Yes, up to 1 TB Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Triple-camera Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC No Yes No Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, rear button 3.5mm jack Yes No No Yes Radio Yes No No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 4,000 5000 mAh Fast charging Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, fast battery charging 27W Yes, 18 W Quick Charge Colors Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Black, Silver, Blue Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Prices in India Starts at Rs 27,999 Starts at Rs 32,999 Starting at Rs 39,990 Starts at 31,999

Verdict

The triple-cameras on the K20 Pro offers a great value proposition amongst all the other phones, all of which have dual-cameras. Then there is also the fact that the K20 Pro offers 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at the lowest price and keeps the Snapdragon 855 chipset that all the others have. In terms of screen-to-body ratio, only the Asus 6Z seems to have a comparable display thanks to its flip-out camera. Like the PocoF1 before it, Redmi K20 Pro has again hit the bulls-eye for giving customers a worthy flagship smartphone at a very low-cost.

