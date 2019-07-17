Kshitij PujariJul 17, 2019 17:44:08 IST
The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 have been announced in India at an aggressive Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 starting pricetags. Like the PocoF1 before it, the devices look to topple the budget flagship segment with incredibly competitive value-for-money offerings. In our review of the Redmi K20 Pro, we found out that the device is indeed on its way to topple the budget flagship segment.
As far as specifications go, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.
Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.
In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording
All these high-end specs at surprisingly low-cost make you wonder whether there's a catch. Our review has found out that apart from nigh-time photography, the Redmi K20 Pro is a beast in every sense of the word. So here's a small spec-comparison of the device with the competition. For the purpose of this comparison, we have chosen the OnePlus 7 (Review), Asus 6Z (Review), and Black Shark 2 (Review).
|Smartphone
|Redmi K20 Pro
|OnePlus 7
|Black Shark 2
|Asus 6Z
|Display Size (inch)
|6.39
|6.41
|6.39
|6.4
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|403
|402
|403
|403
|Display Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8
|157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2
|163.6 x 75 x 8.8
|159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
|Weight (gm)
|191
|206
|205
|190
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|6,8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6,8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|Splashproof
|Splashproof
|—
|On-Board Memory
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|—
|No
|No
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Sensors
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Triple-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2
|16 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|Motorized flip-up main camera
|Video Capture
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|NFC
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, rear button
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 3.1
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|5000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, fast battery charging 27W
|Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
|Yes, fast battery charging 27W
|Yes, 18 W Quick Charge
|Colors
|Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 27,999
|Starts at Rs 32,999
|Starting at Rs 39,990
|Starts at 31,999
Verdict
The triple-cameras on the K20 Pro offers a great value proposition amongst all the other phones, all of which have dual-cameras. Then there is also the fact that the K20 Pro offers 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at the lowest price and keeps the Snapdragon 855 chipset that all the others have. In terms of screen-to-body ratio, only the Asus 6Z seems to have a comparable display thanks to its flip-out camera. Like the PocoF1 before it, Redmi K20 Pro has again hit the bulls-eye for giving customers a worthy flagship smartphone at a very low-cost.
