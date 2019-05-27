Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
Black Shark 2 with pressure-sensitive display launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

The Black Shark 2 smartphone will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart starting at 12 pm on 4 June.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 14:44:52 IST

Black Shark, a gaming-focused Chinese company funded by Xiaomi has just launched its first smartphone in India aka the Black Shark 2. While gamer focussed smartphones are a rarity in the country, Black Shark aims to offer a huge boost to those aiming to make it big when it comes to mobile e-Sports.

Black Shark 2: Pricing and availability

The Black Shark 2 starts at a price of Rs 39,999 in India for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. The high-end model with a whopping 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage has price tag of Rs 49,999.

As for availability, the Black Shark 2 will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting 12 pm on 4 June.

Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 in India. Image: Black Shark China

Black Shark 2: Specifications and Key features

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel. According to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen is pressure sensitive, using something like Apple's 3D Touch. Xiaomi also appears to be saying that the left and right of the screen are independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. Apple's iPhones can only detect pressure at one point on the screen at a time, though it's not clear if this is a software limitation or a hardware one.

In addition, the display is said to be designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy. The input latency (response to touch input) is also claimed by Black Shark to be the lowest on any smartphone which theoretically, should allow for faster visible response times for hardcore gamers.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner which lets Black Shark stick to a rather clean back, featuring nothing apart from the dual rear-facing cameras and an LED flash.

In addition to all the high-end hardware, there's also the inclusion of what the company fancily calls Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology to improve heat dissipation. Like the ASUS ROG phone (review), we also see a dedicated high-performance mode called 'Ludicrous Mode' which lets gamers push the CPU to 100% and also enables an additional fan inside to help keep temperatures low while gaming at full throttle.

