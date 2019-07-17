Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
Nubia Red Magic 3 to come with the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a customisable air trigger, an in-built cooling fan and a 90 Hz display.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 19:33:56 IST

The heat around gaming smartphones is not going to die out anytime soon. With the ROG Phone 2 on the horizon from Asus, ZTE sub-brand Nubia has announced a new upgraded version of the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone it is already selling.

Nubia Red Magic 3.

As per Nubia, they will be updating the already high-powered Red Magic 3 with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. This same SoC has already been announced on the ROG Phone 2 as well.

According to Qualcomm, the new chip is aimed at delivering better 5G, mixed reality, as well as better AI computing power along with better mobile gaming experience. Qualcomm says has been tuned to offer a 15 percent performance boost over the Adreno 640 GPU on the original Snapdragon 855.

The question remains whether the Red Magic 3 will still remain the value-for-money proposition it was launched as. The phone does get a lot of things right with customisable air trigger, an in-built cooling fan and a 90 Hz display. With the boosted GPU in the Snapdragon 855, we are quite sure that this new Red Magic 3 will become even more of a gaming beast than it already is.

In India, the Red Magic 3 starts at Rs 34,999 and goes all the way to Rs 44,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. Nubia has not made any indication thus far which say that this upgraded version of the device is also coming to the country.

