Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone might come with support for a stylus: Report

The foldable iPhone is likely to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset and be available in black, blue, white, red and brown colour options.


tech2 News StaffFeb 18, 2021 13:04:14 IST

After companies like Samsung and Motorola, Apple is expected to debut in the foldable smartphone category soon. According to a report by MacRumours that refers to an investment research firm EqualOcean, this upcoming foldable smartphone is likely to feature a 7-inch OLED display and will come with support for Apple Pencil. The report further adds that this smartphone is expected to launch in 2023. In terms of design, the handset is likely to come with a clamshell design, just like Galaxy Z Fold 2 (First impressions).

Apples rumoured foldable iPhone might come with support for a stylus: Report

iPhone Fold. Image: YouTube/Concepts iPhone

A recent video by Concepts iPhone YouTube channel reveals that the smartphone might come with an "All screen Touch ID" and a faster Face ID. When folded, the display is expected to measure 6.3- inch while when unfolded, it will have an 8-inch display. On the back, the triple rear camera is expected to house a telephoto lens, wide-angle lens and ultra-wide-angle lens. It is likely to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. In terms of colours, it might come in black, blue, white, red and brown colour options. The video also suggests four surround speakers, under-display camera and 5G connectivity.

In December, a report revealed that Apple was in the early stages of development and was testing the outer shell of the future iPhone at a factory in Shenzhen, China.

tags

