Apple 2020 iPhone lineup with 5G connectivity will launch on schedule: Report

The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to offer up to 6 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2020 09:52:56 IST

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it was expected that Apple might not be able to launch this year's iPhone series in September, as every year. While the company has kept mum on the subject, a new report has suggested that we might see the iPhone 5G lineup right on time as manufacturing facilities have now reopened since the coronavirus led lockdown.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple's Taiwan based manufacturer, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd or Foxconn, has clarified that though there were disruptions due to the Coronavirus outbreak, like travel restrictions and factories shut down, there are still a few months left to the first trial assembly lines start-up in June, Foxconn can still make it to the deadline.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike)

Apple iPhone 11.

The report also revealed that Alex Yang, Foxconn's investor relations chief has said that they are working on the lost time. He also adds that "much now depends on the course of the pandemic and a postponement remained very much on the cards though the new iPhones should emerge in time to catch the crucial holiday season."

(Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple supplier Foxconn and Wistron temporarily close production facility in India

As per the previous reports, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might offer up to 6 GB RAM. The iPhone 12 is likely to offer 4 GB RAM, just like the iPhone 11 (Review).

The report also reveals that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might come with features like "rear-facing 3D sensing" and "mmWave support for higher-performance 5G".

Qualcomm also recently hinted that the upcoming iPhone 2020 lineup might be 5G enabled.

To recall, Apple is also expected to launch its affordable iPhone, likely to be called as 2020 iPhone SE, soon. There is a possibility that Apple might unveil it on 15 April and it might go on sale on 22 April.

