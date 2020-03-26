tech2 News Staff

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India due to coronavirus pandemic, several companies had to suspend or limit their services, whereas some had to close their production facilities, and Apple is one of them. iPhone suppliers Wistron and Foxconn have suspended their production in India.

As reported by Bloomberg, Foxconn also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry has halted its operations for now. It will resume its India facility based on further government announcements.

(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: How Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, Ola and other companies are tackling the 21-day lockdown)

iPhone XR (Review) is in production in the Foxconn facility since October. It is expected that the company might begin the manufacturing of the iPhone 11 (Review) in its Chennai plant soon. As per a report by Counterpoint research, iPhone XR is one of the top-selling iPhone of 2019 worldwide.

Wistron has also reportedly shut down its plant in India till 14 April. It did not comment on the fact how this sudden 21-day lockdown would affect the production of the iPhones.

According to a report by Times of India, to stop the spread of coronavirus, Samsung has also shut down its biggest manufacturing factory in India, that is situated in Noida.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.