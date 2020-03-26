Thursday, March 26, 2020Back to
Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple supplier Foxconn and Wistron temporarily close production facility in India

To avoid the coronavirus spread, Samsung has also shut down its largest manufacturing facility in Noida.


tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2020 11:26:00 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India due to coronavirus pandemic, several companies had to suspend or limit their services, whereas some had to close their production facilities, and Apple is one of them. iPhone suppliers Wistron and Foxconn have suspended their production in India.

As reported by Bloomberg, Foxconn also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry has halted its operations for now. It will resume its India facility based on further government announcements.

(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: How Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, Ola and other companies are tackling the 21-day lockdown)  

Representational image. Reuters.

iPhone XR (Review) is in production in the Foxconn facility since October. It is expected that the company might begin the manufacturing of the iPhone 11 (Review) in its Chennai plant soon. As per a report by Counterpoint research, iPhone XR is one of the top-selling iPhone of 2019 worldwide.

Wistron has also reportedly shut down its plant in India till 14 April. It did not comment on the fact how this sudden 21-day lockdown would affect the production of the iPhones.

According to a report by Times of India, to stop the spread of coronavirus, Samsung has also shut down its biggest manufacturing factory in India, that is situated in Noida.

