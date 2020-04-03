tech2 News Staff

Apple's affordable 2020 iPhone SE aka iPhone 9 is one of the most anticipated devices right now. Tipsters have predicted a number of launch dates for the smartphone, keeping the consumers on the edge. After a report yesterday claimed the launch to be on 15 April, the latest one suggests that it might go official today!

As per a report by 9to5mac, iPhone SE 2 is likely to launch today and Apple might even start taking orders from today itself. The report further reveals that some retailers have confirmed that they are preparing to start merchandising cases for the new iPhone starting Sunday.

On the contrary, another tipster Jon Posse has suggested that this iPhone will launch on 15 April and will go on sale on 22 April.

The report reveals that this upcoming affordable iPhone will be named as the 2020 iPhone SE.

In addition to this, the report also suggested that 2020 iPhone SE is expected to come in red, white and black colour options. The report suggests that five cases are expected to be available for 2020 iPhone SE Black silicone, White silicone, Red leather, Black leather, and Midnight blue leather.

In terms of storage, it will reportedly come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB internal storage variants.

As per the previous report, the affordable iPhone is likely to come with a price tag of $399, which is roughly around Rs 29,000. The iPhone SE-successor is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display and its design might resemble the iPhone 8's. Some reports also suggest that it might be powered by A13 Bionic chipset and will offer 3 GB RAM. It is also possible that it might sport a Touch ID home button.

Besides the affordable iPhone, in the next few months, Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Pro, which will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera setup that supports 3D sensing for AR.

