Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike

Apple iPhone 11 will now start selling at Rs 68,300, up from 64,900 and iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs 1,17,100, up by 5,900.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2020 10:02:47 IST

Since the GST rate hike came in effect from yesterday (1 April), several smartphone brands like Realme, Xiaomi and Poco increased the prices of their phones up to Rs 2,000. Now Apple has also increased the prices of its iPhones in India accordingly.

Last month GST on smartphones was increased from 12 percent to 18 percent. This has impacted the prices of iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review), iPhone XR (Review), iPhone 8 (Review), iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7.

(Also read: Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco phones' prices increased after GST rate hike in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike

Apple iPhone 11

In March, Apple increased the prices of some iPhone models in India up to Rs 1,300 due to customs duty.

iPhone 11 Pro Max (64 GB) will now sell at a starting price of Rs 1,17,100, up by 5,900, iPhone 11 (64 GB) will cost you Rs 68,300, up from 64,900.

Here are the new and old prices of the iPhones:

Model Revised price Previous price
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB 1,17,100 1,11,200
iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB 1,31,900 1,25,200
iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB 1,51,800 1,43,200
iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB 1,02,600 1,01,200
iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB 1,21,300 1,15,200
iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB 1,40,300 1,33,200
iPhone 11 64 GB 68,300 64,900
iPhone 11 256 GB 73,600 69,900
iPhone 11 512 GB 84,100 79,900
iPhone XR 64 GB 52,500 49,900
iPhone 7 32 GB 31,200 29,900
iPhone 8 64 GB 42,600 40,500
iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB 53,300 50,600

The new prices are now reflecting on the Apple India website.

To recall, it is expected that Apple might launch its low-cost iPhone, which might be named as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, on 15 April and might go on sale on 22 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Smartphone price hike

Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco phones' prices increased after GST rate hike in India

Apr 01, 2020
Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco phones' prices increased after GST rate hike in India
Coronavirus Outbreak: How Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, Ola and other companies are tackling the 21-day lockdown

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: How Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, Ola and other companies are tackling the 21-day lockdown

Mar 25, 2020
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Poco X2, iQOO 3, Realme 5 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Poco X2, iQOO 3, Realme 5 Pro and more

Mar 18, 2020
realme brings the only 64MP quad camera and 90Hz display to midrange segment

realme brings the only 64MP quad camera and 90Hz display to midrange segment

Mar 26, 2020
Realme CEO teases company's first smartwatch, shows uncanny resemblance to Apple Watch

Realme

Realme CEO teases company's first smartwatch, shows uncanny resemblance to Apple Watch

Mar 26, 2020
Realme 6 Pro review: A good all-round phone with some tough competition

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro review: A good all-round phone with some tough competition

Mar 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020