Since the GST rate hike came in effect from yesterday (1 April), several smartphone brands like Realme, Xiaomi and Poco increased the prices of their phones up to Rs 2,000. Now Apple has also increased the prices of its iPhones in India accordingly.

Last month GST on smartphones was increased from 12 percent to 18 percent. This has impacted the prices of iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review), iPhone XR (Review), iPhone 8 (Review), iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7.

In March, Apple increased the prices of some iPhone models in India up to Rs 1,300 due to customs duty.

iPhone 11 Pro Max (64 GB) will now sell at a starting price of Rs 1,17,100, up by 5,900, iPhone 11 (64 GB) will cost you Rs 68,300, up from 64,900.

Here are the new and old prices of the iPhones:

Model Revised price Previous price iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB 1,17,100 1,11,200 iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB 1,31,900 1,25,200 iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB 1,51,800 1,43,200 iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB 1,02,600 1,01,200 iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB 1,21,300 1,15,200 iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB 1,40,300 1,33,200 iPhone 11 64 GB 68,300 64,900 iPhone 11 256 GB 73,600 69,900 iPhone 11 512 GB 84,100 79,900 iPhone XR 64 GB 52,500 49,900 iPhone 7 32 GB 31,200 29,900 iPhone 8 64 GB 42,600 40,500 iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB 53,300 50,600

The new prices are now reflecting on the Apple India website.

To recall, it is expected that Apple might launch its low-cost iPhone, which might be named as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, on 15 April and might go on sale on 22 April.

