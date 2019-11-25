tech2 News Staff

It's only been a month since Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup surfaced, and we've already started seeing leaks about the 2020 line.

As per a report by MacRumors, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might offer up to 6 GB RAM. The iPhone 12 is likely to offer 4 GB RAM, just like the iPhone 11 (Review).

The report also reveals that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might come with features like "rear-facing 3D sensing" and "mmWave support for higher-performance 5G".

Qualcomm also recently hinted that the upcoming iPhone 2020 lineup might be 5G enabled.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review: A stellar upgrade in every sense of the word)

It's also been rumoured that Apple is working on an affordable iPhone, which is expected to be called iPhone SE 2. This handset is expected to debut in early 2020.

(Also read: Apple Watch Series 5 review: Barring the always-on display, there's little else to talk about)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.