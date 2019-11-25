Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max expected to offer up to 6 GB RAM

Apple is also reportedly working on iPhone SE 2, which is expected to debut in early 2020.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 11:45:14 IST

It's only been a month since Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup surfaced, and we've already started seeing leaks about the 2020 line.

As per a report by MacRumors, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might offer up to 6 GB RAM. The iPhone 12 is likely to offer 4 GB RAM, just like the iPhone 11 (Review).

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max expected to offer up to 6 GB RAM

Apple is also expected to launch iPhone SE 2 in the first half of next year. Representational image.

The report also reveals that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might come with features like "rear-facing 3D sensing" and "mmWave support for higher-performance 5G".

Qualcomm also recently hinted that the upcoming iPhone 2020 lineup might be 5G enabled.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review: A stellar upgrade in every sense of the word)

It's also been rumoured that Apple is working on an affordable iPhone, which is expected to be called iPhone SE 2. This handset is expected to debut in early 2020.

(Also read: Apple Watch Series 5 review: Barring the always-on display, there's little else to talk about)

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pro on track to release in first half of 2020: Report

Nov 15, 2019
Apple iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pro on track to release in first half of 2020: Report
Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report

Apple

Apple News Plus, Music, TV Plus subscriptions to be bundled in 2020: Report

Nov 15, 2019
New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Apple Card

New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Nov 11, 2019
Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

Apple Music

Apple Music 'Replay' puts together your top songs from each year into playlists

Nov 15, 2019
Apple Watch 6 will have better water resistance, improved wireless connectivity: Report

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch 6 will have better water resistance, improved wireless connectivity: Report

Nov 12, 2019
Apple supplier Japan Display says executive embezzled $5.25 million

JDI

Apple supplier Japan Display says executive embezzled $5.25 million

Nov 21, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019