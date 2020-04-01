tech2 News Staff

Apple's low-cost iPhone is one of the most-awaited smartphones of the year but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, its launch was expected to be delayed. A new leak claims otherwise.

As per a tweet by tipster Jon Posse, Apple might launch iPhone 9 as soon as 15 April. The tweet also reveals that the iPhone 9 is likely to go on sale on 22 April. These are just speculations and Apple hasn't confirmed any of it yet.

Earlier, it was expected that this iPhone might launch on 31 March and will go on sale on 3 April. However, owing to lockdown in most countries in the world, many manufacturing facilities and stores were also shut down, including in India.

iPhone 9 update Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

As per the previous report, the affordable iPhone is likely to come with a price tag of $399, which is roughly around Rs 29,000. The iPhone SE-successor is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display and its design might resemble the iPhone 8's. Some reports also suggest that it might be powered by A13 Bionic chipset and will offer 3 GB RAM. It is also possible that it might sport a Touch ID home button.

Besides the affordable iPhone, in the next few months, Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Pro, which will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera setup that supports 3D sensing for AR.

