Arguably the biggest night in tech is here and you know we are talking about the iPhone launch. With falling sales over the past couple of years, Apple will be looking to shift gears with its new lineup of flagship phones which are most certainly going to burn a giant Apple-sized hole in your pocket (especially in India).

Leaks, rumours and renders have painted a near-complete picture of what Apple is going to unveil today and what it is going to be called. The iPhone 11 will be the successor to the "budget" iPhone XR (Review) while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is going to succeed the iPhone XS and XS Max (Review) respectively.

For a complete low-down on what to expect from the devices, you can head here. Apart from the new iPhones we are also likely going to see the new Apple Watch Series 5 announced. Apple will also be announcing the prices of its Netflix rivalling streaming service called Apple TV+. There is also perhaps going to be some announcement regarding the 16-inch MacBook Pro although the chances are slim.

For the first time, Apple will be broadcasting its event live on YouTube as opposed to Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers earlier on. You can also catch the action on Apple's official Twitter handle. The event is scheduled to start at 10.00 am PT which is 10.30 pm IST for us. Stay tuned as we provide all the LIVE updates as they happen.

Apple iPhone pricing

The price leak comes from a post on Chinese website Weibo spotted by Mobigyaan. According to this leak, the iPhone 11 will be priced starting $749 (Rs 54,000 approximately), the iPhone 11 Pro will be priced starting $999 (Rs 72,000 approximately) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max's starting price would be $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approximately). Each of these iPhones will reportedly come in three storage variants. (Please note, the Indian prices are a direct conversion from US dollar pricing. They might be completely different with the added duties).

Apple iPhone 11 leaked pricing

64 GB storage: $749

128 GB storage: $799

256 GB storage: $899

Apple iPhone 11 Pro leaked pricing

128 GB storage: $999

256 GB storage: $1,099

512 GB storage: $1,199

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max leaked pricing