Apple iPhone 11 launch event LIVE updates: Three new iPhones expected along with Watch Series 5

tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 21:06:31 IST

Apart from the new iPhones we are also likely going to see the new Apple Watch Series 5 announced.

  • 21:14 (IST)

    Apple keeping things tight this time around on its website

    A year ago, Apple's XML sitemaps led to several last-minute leaks. This time around, the sitemaps are showing "be right back" ahead of today's iPhone launch.

  • 21:12 (IST)

    iOS 13 and Dark mode

    Along with smartphones, like every year, Apple is also expected to officially launch the next generation of iOS — iOS 13. This latest version of the mobile operating system was announced at WWDC 2019 and the first public beta of the update came on 25 June.

    Apple iOS 13 public beta is out: Dark Mode, smarter Siri and everything else that is new 

  • 21:07 (IST)

    The iPhone 11's back camera could also resemble a four-way gas stove as well...

  • 21:01 (IST)

    Is it an iPhone or a coconut?

    Twitter seems to be in splits after seeing mockups of the iPhone 11 back camera.

  • 20:59 (IST)

    When does the Apple iPhone 11-series launch take place?

    Apple is going to unveil its next-gen iPhones at an event in Cupertino today starting at 10.30 pm IST. While in the past Apple has been adamant of providing a live stream link only on its Safari browser or on the Microsoft Edge browser, this year for the first time the event will be showcased on YouTube as well.

    Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected

  • 20:55 (IST)

    Apple’s new iPhone could include a new co-processor to deliver a more accurate location

    In the run-up to the iPhone 11 series launch today, a leak suggests that Apple will add a new co-processor to the 2019 iPhones, according to a report by MacRumorsReportedly, the co-processor has been codenamed both R1 and Rose and it will be a part of the new Apple A13 SoC configuration.

    Apple iPhone 11 series could include new Rose co-processor for more accurate location

  • 20:41 (IST)

    What will the iPhones look like? And how many iPhones will be launched today?

    Well reports are that there will be three iPhones launched today. They are said to be nearly identical to the previous year's iPhone XS and XR smartphones but for the camera array on the back. The iPhone 11 will have a dual-camera setup while the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have a triple-camera setup, a first for iPhones.

    iPhone 11 and 11 Pro mockup shown off in leaked video

  • 19:58 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of Apple's latest iPhone launch

    The new iPhones that the Cupertino giant is expected to announce will be the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The event is scheduled to start at 10.30 pm IST so stay tuned as we provide all the updates as they happen.

Arguably the biggest night in tech is here and you know we are talking about the iPhone launch. With falling sales over the past couple of years, Apple will be looking to shift gears with its new lineup of flagship phones which are most certainly going to burn a giant Apple-sized hole in your pocket (especially in India).

Apple iPhone 11 launch event LIVE updates: Three new iPhones expected along with Watch Series 5

Apple's triple-camera design as leaked by OnLeaks.

Leaks, rumours and renders have painted a near-complete picture of what Apple is going to unveil today and what it is going to be called. The iPhone 11 will be the successor to the "budget" iPhone XR (Review) while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is going to succeed the iPhone XS and XS Max (Review) respectively.

For a complete low-down on what to expect from the devices, you can head here. Apart from the new iPhones we are also likely going to see the new Apple Watch Series 5 announced. Apple will also be announcing the prices of its Netflix rivalling streaming service called Apple TV+. There is also perhaps going to be some announcement regarding the 16-inch MacBook Pro although the chances are slim.

For the first time, Apple will be broadcasting its event live on YouTube as opposed to Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers earlier on. You can also catch the action on Apple's official Twitter handle. The event is scheduled to start at 10.00 am PT which is 10.30 pm IST for us. Stay tuned as we provide all the LIVE updates as they happen.

Apple iPhone pricing

The price leak comes from a post on Chinese website Weibo spotted by MobigyaanAccording to this leak, the iPhone 11 will be priced starting $749 (Rs 54,000 approximately), the iPhone 11 Pro will be priced starting $999 (Rs 72,000 approximately) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max's starting price would be $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approximately). Each of these iPhones will reportedly come in three storage variants. (Please note, the Indian prices are a direct conversion from US dollar pricing. They might be completely different with the added duties).

Apple iPhone 11 leaked pricing

  • 64 GB storage: $749
  • 128 GB storage: $799
  • 256 GB storage: $899

Apple iPhone 11 Pro leaked pricing

  • 128 GB storage: $999
  • 256 GB storage: $1,099
  • 512 GB storage: $1,199

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max leaked pricing

  • 128 GB storage: $1,099
  • 256 GB storage: $1,199
  • 512 GB storage: $1,299



