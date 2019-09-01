tech2 News Staff

Apple recently sent out official invites for its annual iPhone event on 10 September. And now, just days ahead of the launch, detailed specifications and pricing of three purported iPhones have leaked.

In line with the rumours, the leak on MyDrivers suggests that Apple will be releasing three new iPhones this month, and none of the new iPhones will apparently feature Touch ID. And as per the leak, these iPhones will be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max.

iPhone 11: Leaked specifications and pricing

Apple iPhone 11 is expected to be the successor of the existing iPhone XR. Per the leak, feature a 6.1-inch LCD display with a 1792 x 828 pixel resolution at 326 ppi. The smartphone will feature Face ID. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an A13 chipset with 4 GB of RAM. The device will apparently be available in three storage variants — 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

For optics, it will sport a 12 MP front camera and a 12 MP dual-rear camera setup. Further, it will feature bilateral wireless charging and support for Wi-Fi 6. Fuelling the smartphone will be 3,110 mAh battery.

As for pricing, Apple iPhone 11 will be priced starting $749; that's about Rs 54,000 as per today's exchange rate.

iPhone 11 Pro: Leaked specifications and pricing

Apple iPhone 11 Pro will reportedly be the successor of the iPhone XS. The iPhone will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixel and 458 ppi. It will feature Face ID, will be powered by A13 chipset, and 6 GB RAM. The device will apparently be available in three storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

For optics, it will feature a 12 MP selfie camera, and a 12 MP triple camera setup at the rear.

Additionally, it will come with bilateral wireless charging and support for Wi-Fi 6. The smartphone will apparently also support Apple Pencil.

Fuelling the iPhone 11 Pro is believed to be a 3,190+ mAh battery.

As for pricing, it will reportedly be available starting $999; that's about Rs 72,000 per today's exchange rate.

iPhone 11 Max: Leaked specifications and pricing

The iPhone 11 Max is believed to be the highest-priced variant of the lot. It will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with 2,688 x 1,242 resolution and 458 ppi. The smartphone will apparently come with Face ID and Apple Pencil support.

Powering the iPhone 11 Max will be an A13 chip with 6 GB RAM, and this setup will come in three storage options — 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 11 Max will sport a 12 MP camera for selfies, and a 12 MP triple camera setup at the rear. Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 3,500 mAh+ battery.

Pricing of the iPhone 11 Max is believed to start at $1,099, which is about Rs 79,000 per current exchange rate.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.