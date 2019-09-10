Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Starting at $749, the iPhone 11-series could be priced up to $1,299, according to the report.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 15:37:12 IST

Apple is scheduled to kick off its annual iPhone launch event at 10.30 pm IST today. And just hours before that, pricing of the three 2019 iPhones — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max — has leaked.

The price leak comes from a post on Chinese website Weibo spotted by Mobigyaan. According to this leak, the iPhone 11 will be priced starting $749 (Rs 54,000 approximately), the iPhone 11 Pro will be priced starting $999 (Rs 72,000 approximately) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max's starting price would be $1,099 (Rs 79,000 approximately). Each of these iPhones will reportedly come in three storage variants. (Please note, the Indian prices are a direct conversion from US dollar pricing. They might be completely different with the added duties.)

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from 9

Apple iPhone X.

Below are the detailed prices leaked:

Apple iPhone 11 leaked pricing

  • 64 GB storage: $749
  • 128 GB storage: $799
  • 256 GB storage: $899

Apple iPhone 11 Pro leaked pricing

  • 128 GB storage: $999
  • 256 GB storage: $1,099
  • 512 GB storage: $1,199

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max leaked pricing

  • 128 GB storage: $1,099
  • 256 GB storage: $1,199
  • 512 GB storage: $1,299

(Also read: Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected)

Image: Weibo

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max expected specs and features

From what we know so far, the iPhone 11 will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,792 x 828 pixels at 326 PPI. The smartphone will feature Face ID. The iPhone 11 will reportedly be powered by an Apple A13 chipset with 4 GB of RAM. The device will apparently be available in three storage variants — 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

For optics, it will sport a 12 MP front camera and a 12 MP dual-rear camera setup. Further, it will feature reverse wireless charging and support for Wi-Fi 6. Fuelling the smartphone will be 3,110 mAh battery.

(Also read: Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE)

iphone-vs-smartphone-640

iPhone vs other smartphones

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 5.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 pixels and 458 PPI. It will feature Face ID, will be powered by Apple A13 chipset and have 6 GB of RAM. The device will apparently be available in three storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

For optics, it will feature a 12 MP selfie camera, and a 12 MP triple camera setup at the rear.

The iPhone 11 Pro was also expected to support bilateral wireless charging, however, according to the latest report by Kuo, "the new iPhone may not support two-way wireless charging because the charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements".  The iPhone 11 Pro is also believed to support Wi-Fi 6 and Apple Pencil. Fuelling the iPhone 11 Pro is believed to be a 3,190 mAh battery.

(Also read: Apple iOS 13 to launch today during iPhone 11 event at 10.30 pm IST: All we know)

Apple revenue

Apple revenue in 2018-19.

As for the highest variant — iPhone 11 Pro Max — it will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,688 x 1,242 pixels and 458 PPI screen density. The smartphone will apparently come with Face ID and Apple Pencil support.

Powering the iPhone 11 Max will be an Apple A13 chip with 6 GB RAM, and this setup will come in three storage options — 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 11 Max will sport a 12 MP camera for selfies, and a 12 MP triple camera setup at the rear. Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 3,500 mAh battery.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report)

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


