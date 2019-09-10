tech2 News Staff

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone event in California today, where it is believed to unveil the new iPhone 11 series. Along with smartphones, like every year, Apple is also expected to officially launch the next generation of iOS — iOS 13. This latest version of the mobile operating system was announced at WWDC 2019.

Here's all that's coming to iOS 13.

iOS 13: Fastest OS yet

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. It says that it has changed the way apps and their updates are delivered, and claims that now downloads will be 50 percent smaller and updates sizes will be shrunk by 60 percent. Besides that, Face ID will reportedly also be 30 percent faster.

iOS 13: New camera modes

Apple said that the portrait lighting mode "virtually adjusts the position and intensity of your studio lighting." With iOS 13, you will be able to increase or decrese the intensity of the portrait lighting effect.

Apple has also expanded the monochrome portrait mode and will have a feature called High-Key Mono. This filter replicates the stylistic monochromatic aesthetic used in fashion photography.

iOS 13: Dark mode

After rolling out the dark mode to macOS last year, Apple is now bringing the mode to iPhones this year with iOS 13. The stock Apple wallpapers will now have dark mode alternatives, Photos, Reminders and the like get a dark theme and all UI elements will also be darker.

iOS 13: More personalised Memoji

To make Memojis more personal, Apple will be adding more customisation options to iOS 13. Apple said that a bunch of stickers based on your Memoji will also be generated, which will be available in the keyboard app. Customisation options including headgear, glasses, and even broken teeth.

