Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iOS 13 to launch today during iPhone 11 event at 10.30 pm IST: All we know

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. Here's what to expect.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 08:18:45 IST

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone event in California today, where it is believed to unveil the new iPhone 11 series. Along with smartphones, like every year, Apple is also expected to officially launch the next generation of iOS — iOS 13. This latest version of the mobile operating system was announced at WWDC 2019.

Here's all that's coming to iOS 13.

iOS 13: Fastest OS yet

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. It says that it has changed the way apps and their updates are delivered, and claims that now downloads will be 50 percent smaller and updates sizes will be shrunk by 60 percent. Besides that, Face ID will reportedly also be 30 percent faster.

Apple iOS 13 to launch today during iPhone 11 event at 10.30 pm IST: All we know

iOS 13.

iOS 13: New camera modes

Apple said that the portrait lighting mode "virtually adjusts the position and intensity of your studio lighting." With iOS 13, you will be able to increase or decrese the intensity of the portrait lighting effect.

Apple has also expanded the monochrome portrait mode and will have a feature called High-Key Mono. This filter replicates the stylistic monochromatic aesthetic used in fashion photography.

iOS 13: Dark mode

After rolling out the dark mode to macOS last year, Apple is now bringing the mode to iPhones this year with iOS 13. The stock Apple wallpapers will now have dark mode alternatives, Photos, Reminders and the like get a dark theme and all UI elements will also be darker.

The Reminders app also gets some machine-learning smarts.

The Reminders app also gets some machine-learning smarts.

iOS 13: More personalised Memoji

To make Memojis more personal, Apple will be adding more customisation options to iOS 13. Apple said that a bunch of stickers based on your Memoji will also be generated, which will be available in the keyboard app. Customisation options including headgear, glasses, and even broken teeth.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone

Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE
Apple to livestream 10 September event on YouTube for the first time: How to watch

iPhone 11

Apple to livestream 10 September event on YouTube for the first time: How to watch

Sep 08, 2019
Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected

Apple

Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max specifications, pricing leaked

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max specifications, pricing leaked

Sep 01, 2019
Apple and Foxconn found violating Chinese law by employing large temporary staff: Report

Apple

Apple and Foxconn found violating Chinese law by employing large temporary staff: Report

Sep 09, 2019
Next-gen iPhone specs revealed ahead of launch, all phones to come with A13 SoC

iPhone 11

Next-gen iPhone specs revealed ahead of launch, all phones to come with A13 SoC

Sep 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019