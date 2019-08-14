Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

The report states that the iPhone 11 could be the successor to the iPhone XR and will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 19:27:24 IST

The next-gen Apple iPhones are all set to be launched next month. With the launch approaching, rumours and speculations about the upcoming iPhones are flying in fast and thick.

Earlier today, we learned that Apple plans to be selling all the three iPhones in September itself.

Now, a case maker has tipped what could be the names of these upcoming iPhones. According to a report in 9to5 Mac, the three phones are speculated to be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Case maker ESR has released a quotation list featuring leather cases, air shield boost, camera glass film and screen protector for all three iPhones. The news was originally reported by French news site iPhonesoft.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

The report states that the iPhone 11 could be the successor to the iPhone XR and will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display with two cameras on the rear. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to be replacing the iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro Max should replace iPhone XS Max.

Case makers generally take a bet before the iPhone launches based on the information from supply chains. Most of the times they are spot on, but not always.

According to 9to5 Mac, most case makers have taken a liking to the 11/Pro naming conventions. A couple of years ago, the iPhone X cases were of the right dimensions before the official release of the phone.

According to another report by 9to5Mac, Apple will launch its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously. The lineup is expected to include three iPhones and they will all go on sale in the same month. As per the report, this lineup might be unveiled in the second week of September. To be more precise, Friday, 20 September, could be the exact date of the launch event.

Case maker ESR's quotation list for new iPhones. Image: iPhonesoft

Case maker ESR's quotation list for new iPhones. Image: iPhonesoft

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple

Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers

Aug 06, 2019
Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers
Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Apple

Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Aug 07, 2019
Apple Card rollout to begin from August says CEO Tim Cook, currently only in the US

Apple

Apple Card rollout to begin from August says CEO Tim Cook, currently only in the US

Jul 31, 2019
Apple quarterly profit and revenue beats Wall Street targets, iPhone business stabilises

Apple

Apple quarterly profit and revenue beats Wall Street targets, iPhone business stabilises

Jul 31, 2019
Apple's 2019 iPhones could have Apple Pencil support claims Citi Analyst

Apple

Apple's 2019 iPhones could have Apple Pencil support claims Citi Analyst

Aug 01, 2019
Apple is using scare tactics to dissuade users from using third-party battery replacement services

Right to repair

Apple is using scare tactics to dissuade users from using third-party battery replacement services

Aug 08, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019