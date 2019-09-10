tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, we came across a report that indicated that the 2019 iPhones will support two-way charging technology. Which means, the iPhones could charge other devices like the Apple Watch or AirPods. This was speculated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

However, hours ahead of that official launch of the new iPhones, Kuo has revised his prediction and said that the new iPhones may not have that ability after all.

As per a report by CNBC, in his revised prediction, Kuo says that Apple might have encountered issues to deliver new charging technology to enhance the upcoming iPhones.

“We have revised our previous predictions...The new iPhone may not support two-way wireless charging because the charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements,” he reportedly wrote in his latest report.

If true, extra points automatically go to the likes of Samsung and Huawei that have already launched their smartphones in the market support two-way wireless charging technology.

Besides that, in the previous reports, Kuo has also predicted that of the three devices — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — two iPhones will feature a thin OLED screen, which will also allow for extra battery space without adding to the overall thickness of the phone.

In addition to the two models, Kuo believes that there will also be a 6.1-inch model, that will likely be the update to the iPhone XR. This model will apparently continue with the LCD display and get a small battery boost of 5 percent or even lower.

Further, he has also predicted that all three models of the upcoming iPhones will retain a Lightning connector rather than adopt USB-C. Also expected to be retained are Apple's TrueDepth camera and an associated display notch.

Kuo also believes that the iPhone XR successor might be upgraded to 4 GB of RAM, up from the current 3 GB RAM.

