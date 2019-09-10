Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Apple may have encountered new issues to deliver new charging technology in the new iPhones.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 14:56:20 IST

Earlier this year, we came across a report that indicated that the 2019 iPhones will support two-way charging technology. Which means, the iPhones could charge other devices like the Apple Watch or AirPods. This was speculated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

However, hours ahead of that official launch of the new iPhones, Kuo has revised his prediction and said that the new iPhones may not have that ability after all.

As per a report by CNBC, in his revised prediction, Kuo says that Apple might have encountered issues to deliver new charging technology to enhance the upcoming iPhones.

Apple iPhone 11 series may not support two-way charging technology: Report

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

“We have revised our previous predictions...The new iPhone may not support two-way wireless charging because the charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements,” he reportedly wrote in his latest report.

If true, extra points automatically go to the likes of Samsung and Huawei that have already launched their smartphones in the market support two-way wireless charging technology.

(Also read: Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected)

Besides that, in the previous reports, Kuo has also predicted that of the three devices — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — two iPhones will feature a thin OLED screen, which will also allow for extra battery space without adding to the overall thickness of the phone.

Apple Revenue

Apple revenue by operating segment.

In addition to the two models, Kuo believes that there will also be a 6.1-inch model, that will likely be the update to the iPhone XR. This model will apparently continue with the LCD display and get a small battery boost of 5 percent or even lower.

(Also read: Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE)

Further, he has also predicted that all three models of the upcoming iPhones will retain a Lightning connector rather than adopt USB-C. Also expected to be retained are Apple's TrueDepth camera and an associated display notch.

Kuo also believes that the iPhone XR successor might be upgraded to 4 GB of RAM, up from the current 3 GB RAM.

(Also read: Apple iOS 13 to launch today during iPhone 11 event at 10.30 pm IST: All we know)

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone

Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Apple

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pricing leaked; could start from $749

Sep 10, 2019
Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected

Apple

Apple Event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhones to Apple Watch, all that's expected

Sep 10, 2019
Apple to livestream 10 September event on YouTube for the first time: How to watch

iPhone 11

Apple to livestream 10 September event on YouTube for the first time: How to watch

Sep 08, 2019
Apple iOS 13 to launch today during iPhone 11 event at 10.30 pm IST: All we know

iOS 13

Apple iOS 13 to launch today during iPhone 11 event at 10.30 pm IST: All we know

Sep 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max specifications, pricing leaked

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max specifications, pricing leaked

Sep 01, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019