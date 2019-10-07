tech2 News Staff

It was just last week that Amazon hosted five days of Great Indian Festival sale. Just a day after that sale ended on 4 October, Amazon began hosting the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale (5 October- 9 October). So, in case you missed on buying a smartphone during the previous sale, here is your chance to grab one now.

This time, apart from the usual discounts on the devices, Amazon is also giving a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank and Yes Bank credit and debit cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you would not want to miss during this Fab Phones Fest sale.

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for its 6 GB RAM variant. During this ongoing sale, OnePlus 7 (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 3,000. It is priced at Rs 29,999. The other storage variant ( 8 G RAM + 256 GB ) is also selling at the discounted price of Rs 34,999.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Midnight Grey, and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) was launched in India at a price of Rs 14,990 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. This storage variant is currently selling at a price of Rs 12,499. The base variant of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The highest storage variant is selling at a price point of Rs 16,999 getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on the launch price.

The smartphone is available in Gradation Black, Gradation Blue, Stainless Black and Metallic Blue colour variants.

Redmi 6A

Now priced at Rs 5,499, Redmi 6 was launched at a price of Rs 6,999 for its 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. This variant is presently getting a discount of Rs 1,500 during this ongoing Amazon sale.

It is available in Blue, Black and Gold colour variants.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

This smartphone was launched in India last year under the price tag of Rs 69,990 and is now selling at Rs 49,990. During this ongoing sale, Huawei Mate 20 Pro (Review) is getting a discount of Rs 20,000 on its launch price.

The smartphone is available in just one Twilight colour variant.

Vivo Y12

This Vivo smartphone was launched in India in just one variant of 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and was priced at Rs 11,990. It is now selling at a price point of Rs 10,990, getting a discount of Rs 1,000.

It is available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colour variants.