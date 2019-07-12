Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
Amazon Echo Show 5 to go on sale starting 15 July during the Prime Day sale

Amazon Echo Show 5 comes with a 5.5-inch screen and is available in white and black colour variants.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 16:53:36 IST

Launched in May this year, Echo Show 5 is finally going on sale on Amazon starting 15 July — that's when the Prime Day sale kicks off. The new smart speaker is priced at Rs 8,999. The device comes with a 5.5-inch screen and is available in white and black colour variants. Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently the most affordable of the three Echo devices with a screen available in India — the Echo Spot (review) is priced at Rs 12,999 and Echo Show is priced at Rs 22,999.

Along with Amazon Echo Show 5, there are several products and deals that shoppers could look out for. Amazon is even offering a yearly Prime membership at just Rs 499, which is exactly half of the actual subscription cost, that is otherwise priced at Rs 999 for a year.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Image: Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 specifications

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch 960 x 480-pixel screen, a camera for video calls and a single speaker.

In addition to the smaller screen, Amazon has made a few minor changes to the design of the Echo Show 5. A closer look at the device and you'll notice that bezels are a bit slimmer, and the camera has been moved from the center to the top right side of the speaker.

The camera and microphone also come with a physical shutter switch, a privacy feature likely intended to make people more comfortable with the camera-enabled speaker.

Like other Echo devices with screens, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be used to stream music, place video calls, watch TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, control compatible smart devices, and more. Users can also activate a range of Alexa skills.

As far as internals go, the Echo Show 5 is powered by a MediaTek MT8163 chipset and also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled function to let you operate the device as a regular wireless speaker.

The company also announced a new privacy-centric feature that will be available to all Alexa users. This is the ability to let users easily delete all voice recordings. Beginning today, you can simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," and remove the history of that day's voice commands.

Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


