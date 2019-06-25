tech2 News Staff

Just like every year, Amazon has finally announced the dates for its Prime Day sale — 15-16 July. This 48-hour sale will let all the Prime customers get several discounts on gadgets, clothing, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and so on. This annual sale promises to give discounts on 1,000+ product launches, new releases of shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and celebrity-curated playlists on Amazon Prime Music.

The company has just given the preview of the sale and more detailed information about the sale will follow as we move closer to the actual sale date.

Here are a few highlights of Amazon Prime Day 2019, that you should not miss.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 offers

All the Amazon Prime customers will get 10 percent discount if the purchase is made via HDFC Bank credit, debit cards, and EMI transaction during Amazon Prime Day 2019. Unlimited reward points will be offered to buyers if the purchase is made by Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, no Cost EMI option on credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Offers smartphones, smart speakers, more

During this two-day sale, the e-commerce platform will give discounts on 1,000 product launches. In terms of gadgets, it will include special discounts on laptops, headphones, power banks, smartwatches, smartphones like Oppo F11 Pro (Review), Samsung M40 (Review), and a few others from OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, LG, Panasonic, Blaupunkt and so on.

LG W30, which is set to be launched tomorrow (26 June) in India is also listed among the smartphones that will be on offer. LG W30 is expected to compete with the Samsung M series and the Xiaomi's Redmi series.

Amazon will also offer discounts on Alexa-powered devices like Amazon Echo, Amazon Kindle, Amazon FireTV stick and so on.

Amazon has also said that starting from 6 July, customers will be able to experience new products from top brands in Virtual Reality at selected malls in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Offers on Amazon Prime Video

In terms of entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video users will get to enjoy the perks of Amazon Prime Day 2019 a little early, starting from 1 July. New content in English, Hindi and seven regional languages is to be added to the platform. These new additions will include movies like Kalank and the second season of Amazon original show, Comicstaan. As per the company, Comicstaan 2 will be out on 12 July.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Offers on Amazon Music

Talking about music, Amazon will give celebrity-curated playlists and these celebrities include, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Raftaar, Neha Kakkar and The Jonas Brothers.