Amazon Echo Show announced in India with 10-inch HD display for Rs 22,999

One could think of the Amazon Echo Show as a bigger version of the Echo Spot.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 10:05:35 IST

Today Amazon has announced its new smart speaker called the Echo Show in India for a price of Rs 22,999 to add to its expanding lineup of smart speakers in India.

Amazon Echo Show.

This is the second-gen Echo Show smart speaker/display and the device could be considered more of a tablet than a smart speaker. However, it comes with all the functionalities present in the Amazon Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Mini.

“Customers across the country have purchased Echo devices and started their voice-first journey with Alexa. Today, we’re making this voice-first experience better by introducing Echo Show which provides an enhanced audio-visual experience,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India.

The Echo Show has a 10-inch HD display which allows the device to show the user visuals as well instead of just hearing audio. One could think of this as a bigger version of the Echo Spot (Review). Amazon has said that Alexa skills have been optimised to help you request a ride from Ola, recipes from Sanjeev Kapoor, horoscope from Ganeshaspeaks, wisdom from Sadhguru, news briefing from Aaj Tak, cricket update from ESPN Cricinfo, and more.

In terms of audio capabilities, the Echo Show has an eight-microphone array and ‘far-field’ technology to differentiate your voice from ambient sound. On the sides of the screen, we see a dual, side-firing 2-inch Neodymium drivers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing.

The Echo Show also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, which makes it easier for you to connect all your smart home devices. Just say, “Alexa, discover my devices” and the device will automatically discover and setup compatible light bulbs and plugs without the need for additional hubs or apps.

There is also a 5 MP camera on the device that supports high-definition video calling and hands-free calling on Skype. There is also a built-in web browser which will open when you say "Alexa, open Firefox".

The Echo Show is available for sale starting today on Amazon's e-commerce website.

Separate offers include Philips Hue bulb at no additional cost on the purchase of the Echo Show along with flat Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase via Citibank debit and credit cards.

 

